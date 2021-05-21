1 out of 100: Henderson County only ‘low impact’ county for COVID in NC

The Buncombe County commissioners have a chance to make a huge difference in the lives of many local residents while addressing critical community needs. Daniel Walton’s summary of the Tourism Development Authority’s March 25-26 retreat (“TDA Projects Roaring Year for Buncombe Visitation,” March 31, Xpress) made it painfully clear that the only way to rein in this broken entity is for the commissioners to use their power to repeal the occupancy tax that funds the authority’s efforts. This would put pressure on state lawmakers to rewrite the enabling legislation to allow the use of future occupancy tax receipts to meet pressing local needs.