1 out of 100: Henderson County only ‘low impact’ county for COVID in NC
Only one county in the state is highlighted green in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services most recent COVID-19 Alert System Report – Henderson County. The ranking system is color coded, starting with green, the least severe distinction, to denote low community spread; light yellow for moderate community spread; yellow for significant community spread; orange for substantial community spread; and red, the most severe, for critical community spread.www.blueridgenow.com