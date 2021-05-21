newsbreak-logo
Henderson County, NC

1 out of 100: Henderson County only ‘low impact’ county for COVID in NC

Blueridgenow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly one county in the state is highlighted green in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services most recent COVID-19 Alert System Report – Henderson County. The ranking system is color coded, starting with green, the least severe distinction, to denote low community spread; light yellow for moderate community spread; yellow for significant community spread; orange for substantial community spread; and red, the most severe, for critical community spread.

