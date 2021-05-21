Hyde Hall to open at end of May

Hyde Hall will open Saturday, May 29, with “a continued commitment to the health and safety of its guests and the community for a 2021 season full of events, tours, concerts, and new initiatives,” according to a media release.

In the first two weeks of the season, guests will be able to see a “Flash Exhibit” where some of Hyde Hall’s clothing collections will be shown. Visitors will only be able to see the original garments — including an 1830s gown, a butler’s outfit, a hunting coat, and a livery uniform — between May 29 and June 13, the release said.

The season will also include “Thank You Bassett! Month.”

“Hyde Hall acknowledges that it has been stressful for individuals working in the medical field and wants to give back,” the release said. “As a way of saying thank you to Bassett Network employees and volunteers for their care of our community over the last year, Hyde Hall offers free admission to all Bassett Network employees and volunteers throughout June.” Reservations are still needed, but employees and volunteers can waive their admission fee waived by showing their Bassett Network ID, the release said.

By observing COVID-19 protocols, Hyde Hall plans a full calendar of low-risk events. Event highlights include Chatham Baroque, Robin and Linda Williams, a German Singspiel and concerts with the Musicians of Ma’alwyck. Visitors may join a one-night-only Ghost Hunt with paranormal investigators. Guests must wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Visit HydeHall.org for tickets to events and the full itinerary for the season.

Tours will continue on a reservation-only basis for a maximum of eight guests per tour. Tours will run daily on the hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Oct. 31. Tour reservations may be made daily from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. by calling 607-547-5098, ext. 1.

Hyde Hall asks that guests arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled visit. Admission rates include senior, military and youth discounts. Children younger than 5 and members will be admitted free.