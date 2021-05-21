DeFi Is Likely Good—But It Won't Be Smooth Sailing

Remember how the internet launched us into a new era? A similar occurrence is on the horizon, and it’s going to be even more revolutionary. What’s the spark this time? Blockchain technology. One of the more mainstream uses of this tech is DeFi (decentralized finance), more specifically cryptocurrency (even more specifically, Bitcoin). As public consumption and critique of crypto rise, so does the pressure on the government to regulate. Last month, the SEC stated it needed more time to think about allowing Bitcoin ETFs. This development doesn’t mean DeFi isn’t good; it simply means mass integration won’t be anything close to easy.