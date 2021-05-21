newsbreak-logo
‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel to put a spell on Disney+ next year

By JAMI GANZ
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

They’ll put another spell on you, come 2022. The long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit Disney+ in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, according to a press release Thursday. The sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic will center...

www.sacbee.com
New release date set for Hocus Pocus 2

It has all just been a bunch of hocus pocus to fans of the cult classic favorite film, Hocus Pocus. There have been a lot of teasers for this movie, and now fans can see when to expect to see the anticipated sequel. Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus has become...
Hocus Pocus

Disney+ is officially conjuring up a new Hocus Pocus movie, with the streaming service announcing the sequel will be released in 2022. Disney+ also confirmed that The Proposal filmmaker Anne…
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie officially set for 2022 release on Disney+

Disney has officially let it be known the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel and it’ll premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. It’ll also see the return of the original cast which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who will reprise their roles as the terrible Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 will begin filming this fall and will be directed by Ann Fletcher with Lynn Harris producing.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Brewing Up a 2022 Premiere on Disney+

The Sanderson Sisters are getting back together for the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Bette Midler’s returning as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker’s back as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy is reprising her role as Mary in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the live-action comedy that continues to be incredibly popular among viewers of all ages.
Thora Birch Teases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Involvement

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is teetering closer to starting, and it seems the cast is coming together if Thora Birch’s recent tweet is anything to go by. Birch played Dani in the original film, one of the leading protagonists who assists in vanquishing the newly resurrected Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who were executed in 1693 after being caught sucking the lives out of children. If Birch’s tweet is indeed a hint, then not only does it confirm that Birch is involved in Hocus Pocus 2, but it also confirms that it will be released on Disney+ in 2022 – probably October.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Debut on Disney+ in 2022 With the Original Cast

They put a spell on you and now they’re back! The Sanderson Sisters are returning to your TVs with the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2. The original sequel film will officially debut on Disney+ in 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy returning to reprise their roles as the witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere nearly 30 years after the original movie which debuted in 1993.
Amok, Amok, Hocus Pocus 2 Manifests Into Existence

Now do The Family Stone next. The cauldron of nostalgia has willed a Hocus Pocus sequel into existence, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the fabulously wicked Sanderson sisters. Hocus Pocus 2, which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original that has since cemented itself in the Halloween canon, will follow what happens when three young women “accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” What, like grimoire cryptocurrency? A Hocus Pocus sequel has been teased as being a real possibility over the past few years, with Midler once lamenting that a proposed Disney Channel remake sounded like a “cheap” and terrible idea. Still, congrats virgins!
Thora Birch May Return for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Coming to Disney+

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Thora Birch May Return for ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘ Coming to Disney+. Actress Thora Birch who played the iconic Dani in the original Hocus Pocus film may be returning to her role for the upcoming sequel! Birch posted a teaser to Twitter with a gif from the original film along with the caption “2022 will be “Mah-velous!”
Sistahhhs! ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Officially Official!

That’s right, Disney+ has decided to get the witches back together. After nearly three decades, the new streamer has committed to finally putting out the sequel to the Halloween classic, which first premiered in 1993. And yes, the original Sanderson Sisters will be along for the ride. According to reports, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all signed onto reprise their roles.
Bette Midler teases 'Hocus Pocus 2': 'It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!'

"Back in October, during the pandemic, Disney re-released the movie to notable results in the marketplace, seeing close to $5M from a handful of theaters, this despite the fact that the movie was also airing on TV at the same time," D'Alessandro wrote, adding: "In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
Lindsay Lohan to Feature in a Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan is heading to Netflix for the holidays. The actress will star in an upcoming romantic comedy for the streamer. The yet-to-be-titled film will see Lohan playing a newly-engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a case of amnesia following a skiing accident. As she recuperates from her injuries, she’ll find herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter per Netflix’s Twitter.
Here’s WHEN and WHERE You Can Watch Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Hocus Pocus 2 is on its way, and we STILL can’t believe it. Disney first announced that this sequel was coming (after almost 30 YEARS!) at the end of last year, and we’ve been eagerly waiting for more news. And now, we finally know more — including a release timeline!
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Finally & Officially Happening

There have been all of these hints and clues, little mentions by the original cast members that something is in the works. But we didn’t know for sure until now. Hocus Pocus 2 officially has a premiere date, and please allow me the honor of giving you every last bit of information we have so far about when we’ll be watching the Sanderson sisters ride again, how to watch it, and who is going to be involved. I’m just so relieved some virgin finally lit that black candle, I can’t even tell you.
