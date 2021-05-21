newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

HANON and Umbro's "Carbon 92" Pack Pays Homage to a Classic Scottish Football Kit

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANON has teamed up with Umbro for a special “Carbon 92” pack made up of a jersey and set of slides. Inspired by a classic Scottish national team football kit from the early ’90s — one that the team wore during their run as the top qualifying team for the EURO ‘92 cup — the “Carbon 92” jersey retains the distinctive prints and abstract patterns of its predecessor but swaps out the original shirt’s bright colors for a monochromatic look.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Football#Left And Right#Classic Hits#Sandals#The Hanon X Umbro#Liverpool Fc#Prints#Color#Feature#Carbon#Collar#Slides#Comfort#Base#Abstract Patterns#National Team#Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
ApparelObserver

All of the Most Stylish and Flattering Denim Shorts to Shop for Summer

While summer style trends come and go, denim shorts remain a classic warm weather staple of peak Americana fashion. Shopping for a flattering pair of jeans shorts can be daunting, to say the least, but it’s not impossible, especially when you have a little guidance to help sift through the good, the bad and the very, very ugly.
Lifestylecyclingtips.com

Watch-watch: Swedish brand Bravur releases pretty pink Giro-themed timepiece

Here at CyclingTips, we’ve been attentive onlookers at the intersection of luxury watches and professional cycling for some time. We’ve covered Julian Alaphilippe’s US$120,500 timepiece. We’ve reported on the regional geopolitical ramifications of Richard Mille’s sponsorship changes. We’ve watched Tadej Pogacar being forced to give up his personal Breitling endorsement – before, awkwardly, winning two forbidden Breitling watches at the UAE Tour.
ApparelEmily Henderson

My Summer Uniform: The 3-5 Pieces I Love Wearing That Makes Getting Dressed SO Easy

When I was an assistant prop stylist in New York as a 23-year-old, a pretty well-known photographer, Sang An, who I shot with a lot wore the same thing every day. He had a uniform – two actually, one for summer and one for winter, and he wore the exact same thing five days a week (he had 5 sets of the same outfit). He did it so he “didn’t have to think”. When you are a 23-year-old stylist during the day and a bartender at night living in New York, such adulting seemed so odd. Isn’t getting dressed supposed to be fun? A part of creative expression? A way to take low-risk creative risks?
Designers & Collectionsdesignboom.com

colorful historic yet playful motifs dress rubelli in&outdoor fabric collection

Rubelli makes a colorful, geometrically sequenced splash at home with the in&outdoor collection of fine fabrics. the designs preserve the typical characteristics of the venetian brand’s interior textiles – beauty, comfort and sophistication – but steps into nature. in similar style, these high-performing fabrics now adorn exterior furnishings and accessories, from residential sun-loungers to even soft seating at poolside bars in hotels and restaurants.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Clarks Originals’ Latest Wallabee Pays Homage to ‘90s Style

After dipping its Wallabee Boot in silicone rubber for its recent release, Clarks Originals returns its focus to the classic Wallabee silhouette for a limited-edition iteration inspired by ‘90s hip-hop style. A shoe steeped in cultural history, the Wallabee became a uniform of sorts across the U.S. rap scene throughout...
Posted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Sandals For The Upcoming Summer Season

Well, it’s officially May which means that we are well into spring, and summer’s going to be here before we know it! I just love the summer season, you don’t need to wear jackets or tons and tons of layers - outfits are just so simple and carefree. You can just throw on a sundress and grab your bag and go!
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Take A Look At the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II

First announced a three-year creative partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) back in January 2020, and since then, the duo have produced a bespoke Trophy Travel Case, a double-door wardrobe trunk stamped with dual iconography, and a debut capsule collection comprised of limited-edition clothing, leather goods, accessories and shoes, each of which exist at the intersection of French craftsmanship and American sports. Today, the French fashion house has announced the next installment to the genre-crossing partnership: the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II.
Makeupdrugstorenews.com

Urban Decay’s latest capsule collection pays homage to Prince

Urban Decay is honoring late musician Prince. The beauty brand worked alongside the Prince Estate to create its new limited-edition capsule collection, which pays tribute to the personal style of the musician. Titled The Purple One, the collection’s signature color of purple is highlighted alongside gold and black, and it...
MusicTelegraph

'On holiday, I always pay homage to the Windrush generation with a linen shirt'

We never went on holiday when I was a kid except to my grandmother’s house in Barbados with my mum and brother, aged eight. It was pretty boring, you just did what your parents said. You’d go to the beach when they said, you’d eat food when they said, and you’d listen to them tell old stories and have relatives around to squeeze your cheeks. But my grandmother ran a shop, so there were treats, and I do remember eating a lot of coconut sweet bread. You slather butter on the top and it’s lovely with a cup of tea.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Familia’s Nike SB Dunk Low Pays Homage to First Avenue

Nike SB and Familia Skate Shop have come together to create a Dunk Low that pays homage to First Avenue, the iconic music venue in Minneapolis. The exterior of First Avenue features is marked by black brick walls and 531 stars commemorating past venue performers. This SB Dunk low comes dressed in a mostly black color scheme to match the venue’s facade, with a brick pattern on the quarter overlays. A star is embroidered on the lateral heel, with smaller stars used for the perforations on the toe box. Reflective material is used for the Swoosh and heel panel. The black leather upper fades to purple over time as a tribute to Prince, who performed at the venue nine times in his lifetime. Lastly, the insoles feature a large black and white checkerboard print, inspired by the floors of the venue, as well as an image of a ticket stub from the night the venue opened on April 3, 1970.
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Best Pastel Clothing for Summer 2021

As we move into the bright, warm days of summer, everything starts to get lighter. The weather, of course, but also our moods and wardrobes. Exchanging blacks and greys for pastel clothing is an annual ritual across the world. It’s the symbolic cleansing after a dark winter, telling yourself and the world that you just turned on summer mode.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

You Can Now Order Your Own Custom-Designed Ralph Lauren Polo Shirts

Polo shirts have been an iconic men’s clothing staple for well over a century, and though Brooks Brothers was the first brand to officially debut a mass-marketed and produced version at the tail-end of the 1800s, Ralph Lauren is undeniably the label most closely associated with the Polo. And since...
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

Marrakshi Life's High Summer Collection Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Like biting into a ripe melon, the juicy pastel hues of Marrakesh-based brand Marrakshi Life's summer collection offers a refreshing taste of summer. Described as "gender neutral, slow fashion," the brand's pieces combine traditional Moroccan weaving and contemporary silhouettes to create a distinct summer wardrobe. Each hand-woven, made-to-order piece in...
Technologyrekkerd.org

80s Synthwave Drum Kits sample pack by SampleScience

SampleScience has released a sample pack with a collection of newly created drum sounds inspired by popular ’80s synth-pop hits. 80s Synthwave Drum Kits features a no-filler collection of very 80s drum kits, ready to use in your synthwave, retrowave, chillwave, or vaporwave tracks. The royalty free pack contains 10...