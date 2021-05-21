HANON and Umbro's "Carbon 92" Pack Pays Homage to a Classic Scottish Football Kit
HANON has teamed up with Umbro for a special “Carbon 92” pack made up of a jersey and set of slides. Inspired by a classic Scottish national team football kit from the early ’90s — one that the team wore during their run as the top qualifying team for the EURO ‘92 cup — the “Carbon 92” jersey retains the distinctive prints and abstract patterns of its predecessor but swaps out the original shirt’s bright colors for a monochromatic look.hypebeast.com