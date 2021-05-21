newsbreak-logo
Are Los Angeles residents smart enough to make decisions for themselves?

Posted by 
Eugene Adams
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpUka_0a761BTX00
Photo by Michal Matlon on Unsplash

Are people in Los Angeles smart enough to read and comprehend basic information?

Dr. Fauci doesn’t seem to think so. 

He thinks that people “misunderstand” super basic guidance. Apparently, vaccinated people don’t need to mask in most situations is too complicated for some. 

He is basing this opinion on fewer people wearing masks after the recent CDC guidance change

I am not convinced, though. 

Are people that stupid?

or 

Are they capable of making decisions for themselves?

Honor System

The new CDC guidance led to many questions. One was if businesses will need to determine if customers are vaccinated or not.

In a recent interview, Jake Tapper asked this very question.

Here is Dr. Fauci’s response. 

“Well, Jake, they will not be able to know. You’re gonna be depending on people being honest enough to say whether they are vaccinated or not.”-Dr. Fauci

I think this is something that Dr. Fauci got right. The “honor system” is the best way to go. 

Los Angeles businesses don’t want to be burdened with enforcing mask rules. 

Enforcing mask rules has been a problem in the past. Like when a Los Angeles Target had their security guard attacked by idiots who didn't want to maks

Businesses trying to verify people’s vaccination status would lead to similar problems.

One obvious negative of the honor rule is that some people will lie. 

Are Los Angeles Residents Stupid?

Most people would assume that a decrease in mask-wearing is due to people gaming the honor system. Dr. Fauic has a different opinion.

He thinks people are “misinterpreting” CDC mask guidelines. 

Here is a quote from a recent Axios virtual event

“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It’s not. It’s an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”-Dr. Fauci

But, he went on to say it was not people’s fault. 

“It’s not their fault. People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we’re saying: ‘You don’t need the mask anymore.’ That’s not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”-Dr. Fauci

Maybe Dr. Fauci is right. Maybe people lack the reading comprehension to understand basic things. 

Or maybe Los Angeles residents and the rest of the country did understand. Maybe they are just choosing to mask less often. 

Should you Stop Wearing a Mask (My Opinion)

Should a vaccinated person wear a mask?

Yes, if they want to. 

Should an unvaccinated person wear a mask? 

Yes, if they want to. 

Note: Don't fight store employees over it. Follow a business's rules if you want to shop there. 

If Los Angeles decided to adopt an honor system of masking, people will have to decide for themselves. 

Unlike Dr. Fauci, I think you are smart enough to comprehend the risks and choose for yourself. 

Eugene Adams

Eugene Adams

ABOUT

I write about a little bit of everything.

