A new place to fill up the tank in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO (WBEN) - The Seneca Nation officially unveiled Seneca One Stop, a gas station and convenience store located right at the corner of Michigan and Perry in Buffalo. "We are thrilled to once again invest in our sovereign land to develop a project that will provide a needed convenient service to our neighbors and visitors in Buffalo and Western New York," said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. "We look forward to a long, successful history here on our Buffalo Creek Territory."www.audacy.com