newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

A new place to fill up the tank in downtown Buffalo

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO (WBEN) - The Seneca Nation officially unveiled Seneca One Stop, a gas station and convenience store located right at the corner of Michigan and Perry in Buffalo. "We are thrilled to once again invest in our sovereign land to develop a project that will provide a needed convenient service to our neighbors and visitors in Buffalo and Western New York," said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. "We look forward to a long, successful history here on our Buffalo Creek Territory."

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Wben#The Seneca Nation#Seneca One Stop#Dunkin Donuts#Buffalo Creek Territory#Downtown Buffalo#Square#Fabric#Gas#Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Face masks optional during Slow Roll community bike rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the CDC's updated guidance about public gatherings, Slow Roll Buffalo says it is changing its face mask requirements. Starting at Monday night's Slow Roll, masks will now be optional during the ride. However, face masks will still be required before and after the free community bike rides. At this time, bicyclists will still be split into groups with staggered start times.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22

The Erie County Fair will go on as scheduled this summer, the fair announced Monday. The fair had been waiting for state guidance on what the requirements would be for holding fairs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that fairs could be open to capacity with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Audacy

WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, May 17th 2021

Gas prices were up another three cents this week in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region. The AAA reports a gallon of unleaded now sells for $2.96. A year ago the price was $2.20 per gallon. As of today, the relocated Erie County Auto Bureau location opens in the Eastern Hills Mall....
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County to hold 3 more 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon. All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Good Morning, Buffalo: How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates

To decrease disparity in vaccination levels, counties move from mass clinics to smaller sites. Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.