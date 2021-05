PLEASE BE ADVISED that the Township Committee of Plainsboro Township will hold an agenda meeting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building located at 641 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. Pursuant to the provisions of the New Jersey Open Public Meetings Act, N.J.S.A. 10:4-8(b), this meeting will be held by means of the use of electronic communications equipment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no members of the public shall be permitted to physically attend the meeting. The public, however, is invited to attend the meeting electronically.