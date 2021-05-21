newsbreak-logo
KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging...

