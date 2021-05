Matthew Conor Mastrelli, 29, of Port Jervis, N.Y., was sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months in the Pike County Jail, fined $1,000, and had his driver’s license suspended for 12 months for the crime of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. On Oct. 29, 2019, Eastern Pike Regional Police were dispatched to Route 6 and 209 In Westfall Township, where Mastrelli was driving northbound in a southbound lane. When the officers arrived, Mastrelli was unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel along Reuben Bell Drive. Mastrelli was transported to the hospital where a blood draw confirmed the presence of morphine and fentanyl in his blood.