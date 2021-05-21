newsbreak-logo
'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembley Stadium

"Pink: All I Know So Far," streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, is not a concert documentary, says the film's co-editor Cindy Mollo. Rather, it's the story of a mother on tour with her family whose career goal is to play the world-famous Wembley Stadium. The doc, directed...

CelebritiesBillboard

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving 'All I Know So Far' Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you're P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. "I always wanted to be a rock star," she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MoviesA.V. Club

Don’t expect much drama or dirt from the rosy P!nk tour doc All I Know So Far

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.
MusicRegister Citizen

Pink Performs Acoustic Set at Hollywood Bowl for 'All I Know So Far' Premiere

“We’re out and I’m not in sweatpants,” Pink proudly announced as she stepped out onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far,” which she described as “a movie about my family, and some stadium stuff.” Bringing that stadium stuff down to its most basic level, the singer preceded the screening with an acoustic four-song mini-set.
MoviesNME

Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.
Relationshipsimdb.com

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Seven multiplatinum albums. Three Grammys. The MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, E!'s People's Champion Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, now, the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award. And yet to Pink none of that compares to her life as a soccer mom. "I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she said in April 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about her daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done." At the time, fed up after years of hearing it from online...
MoviesNewsTimes

'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

In the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.
Movies101 WIXX

Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’ Amazon doc is “chaotic, profound, joyous and frustrating,” just like her life, says director

The Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far is streaming now. Directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame, it shows Pink balancing motherhood and stardom while on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma stadium tour. Gracey says instead of your average concert film, he wanted to show “the way in which [Pink] doesn’t separate being a mom and being a rock star.”
Musicimdb.com

Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait." There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart. During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason." What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in...
RelationshipsRefinery29

Pink’s New Doc Is About Her Tour — & What’s Possible When Dads Are Equal Parents

Spoilers are ahead. The singer Pink (real name: Alecia Beth Moore) knows she sucks the air out of the room, and she says as much in her new Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far. Not only is she an A-list celebrity, but she has a big personality with an over-the-top fashion sense and unmissable hair. She sells out stadiums and sings while doing aerial dancing. And when her entire family goes with her on tour across Europe, as they do in All I Know So Far, the trip is by definition all about her.
MoviesDecider

When Does ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ Come Out? Where to Watch the Pink Documentary

Are you ready to rock? Well, you better get ready, because the new Pink documentary is coming to Amazon Prime very soon. And though it’s a little late for Mother’s Day, Pink (aka P!nk, aka Alecia Beth Moore) is bringing her rock and roll attitude both to the stage on her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” and to her role as a mother of three children. Hey, anyone who knows a mom knows that motherhood is hardcore!
Family Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Pink: I didn’t want to be a mom!

Pink “didn’t really want to be a mom” before having her two children. The 41-year-old singer has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart, and has admitted that before her daughter’s birth, being a mother wasn’t on her “list of to-dos”. She told the ‘Today’ show: “I...
MusicHuffingtonPost

Pink Performs Gravity-Defying Aerial Duet With Mini-Me Daughter Willow At BBMAs

Aerial gymnastics is the mother-daughter bonding activity of choice in Pink’s household, so it was only natural that the singer’s mini-me offspring Willow Sage Hart joined her on the ropes at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The two soared to new heights while performing their song “Cover Me In Sunshine”...
Movies/Film

Trailer Round-Up: ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’, ‘Blue Miracle’, ‘The Protégé’, ‘Meet the Blacks 2’ & More

You like movies! So why not check out some of the movie trailers that might have fallen through the cracks and didn’t get your attention? In this round-up, we’ve got Netflix’s summer releases Blue Miracle and Ghost Lab, the horror spoof sequel The House Next Door: Meet the Black 2, a music documentary featuring recording star Pink, and a new action thriller called The Protégé starring Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson.