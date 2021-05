With this much anticipated event set to conclude on May 30th, there is now only a limited amount of time left to experience the Banksy exhibition “Building castles in the Sky” at Messe Basel in Switzerland. This important European exhibition space is the host for a tightly-honed display of more than 100 Banksy creations spread across a number of different mediums. Given that we are all still missing Art Basel, here is a welcome yet provocative burst of colour and culture to mark a sense of greater optimism and the renewal offered by spring.