Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it
Nearly 20 years after its release, you would think the original Xbox wouldn't have any secrets left to share. But it turns not only does Microsoft's first console still have some hidden Easter Eggs, there's a good chance one of them would have remained undiscovered if not for a recent disclosure. This week, a developer who worked on the original Xbox contacted Kotaku to tell the website how to trigger a surprise no one had found before. “I didn’t really expect it to be found, not unless the source code leaked or somebody reverse-engineered the Dashboard,” the individual told the website.www.engadget.com