Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it

Numerous leaks about the supposedly upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake have been circling around online these days and this is one of them with some interesting details. According to a Reddit user, he states that his source comes from a friend that has hacked the CAPCOM servers last year. He does point out that he cannot prove these leaks to be true, so take all of these with a grain of salt. It does have some interesting points that could possibly mean something. At least it is not from 4chan (which is pretty unreliable these days):