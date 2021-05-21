newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 3 days ago

Nearly 20 years after its release, you would think the original Xbox wouldn't have any secrets left to share. But it turns not only does Microsoft's first console still have some hidden Easter Eggs, there's a good chance one of them would have remained undiscovered if not for a recent disclosure. This week, a developer who worked on the original Xbox contacted Kotaku to tell the website how to trigger a surprise no one had found before. “I didn’t really expect it to be found, not unless the source code leaked or somebody reverse-engineered the Dashboard,” the individual told the website.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Microsoft Corp#Hidden Secrets#Cool People#Xbox Easter Egg#Xbox Dashboard#Timmy Easter Egg#Developer#Console#Hardware#Type#Disclosure#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

No, We're Probably Not Getting An "Island Expansion" In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has released countless updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but for some players, it's still not enough. With this in mind, there are rumours currently floating around the internet about a possible update in the future that could lead to a "huge" island expansion. A recent datamine of the game's 1.10.0 patch notes has led to theories that the southern side of the island - or at least the beach section, might receive an upgrade at some point later down the line.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been updated to version 1.3.2

Believe it or not, Pokémon Sword and Shield hasen’t been updated in months. In fact, the last time that Pokémon Sword and Shield had been updated was in December of 2020, a couple of months after The Crown Tundra DLC had released. Well, 5 months later, the update drought has ended.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Official Destiny 2 Baby Fallen Plushies are Coming From Bungie and Numskull Designs

During the announcement of Destiny 2’s upcoming Season of the Splicer, fans weren’t enamored by the Tron-inspired Vex network, the return of the Vault of Glass Raid, or The Last City getting plunged into eternal night. No, they were taken by a glimpse of baby Fallen—affectionately referred to as “Smallen” by the community. Wasting no time, Bungie revealed official Baby Fallen Plushies made in partnership with Numskull Designs.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Has the Most Unexpected Shiny Encounter

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will know that catching shiny Pokemon is not easy. In fact, many players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite will never catch a shiny Pokemon. That said, while the odds are against players, there are many hardcore players who dedicate hours and hours to hunting down Shiny Pokemon. That said, sometimes players will spend dozens and dozens of hours tracking down specific shinies, and other times, shinies come looking for them.
Video GamesTechSpot

Roblox has nothing to do with games, say Roblox developers

A hot potato: Roblox has rebranded itself as an “experience” creation tool to keep the game out of the legal battle between Apple and Epic, a plot we’re here to foil with this article. "The term ‘experience’ is consistent with how we’ve evolved our terminology to reflect our realization of...
Video Gameshappymag.tv

There are already some truly horrifying Resident Evil Village mods

The game has barely hit shelves, and there’s already some truly cooked Resident Evil Village mods out there. Today, we showcase some of our favourites. The new instalment in Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise has been out for less than a week. You can bet your bottom dollar that Resident Evil Village mods are already a thing, and they’re really something.
Video Gamespsu.com

US Reseller Claims It Has Sold Over 130,000 PS5 Consoles

North American-based reseller StockX has revealed via internal data that it has flogged over 130,000s PS5 consoles. The company revealed that it has moved 83,000 of the disc-based PS5 model, and around 55,000 of the Digital-Only Edition of Sony’s next-generation consoles. Of those numbers, around 60,000 PS5s were moved during the console’s launch month in November 2020.
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Infinite: New Weapon, Vehicle, And Brute Enemies Revealed

Halo developer 343 Industries has shared some images of a brand-new vehicle, weapon, and Brute enemy that are coming to Halo Infinite. The new vehicle is called the Razorback, and it's described in a blog post as the Warthog's "more spacious and robust cousin." According to 343, it's "perfect for crashing Banished house parties with and taking on scenic drives." You can see some concept art for it below.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Arcade Side-Scroller The Astyanax Comes Back on Switch and PS4

After literally dozens of people have asked for it, the 1989 arcade fantasy The Astyanax has been ported to both Nintendo Switch and PS4. The Astyanax, or just simply called Astyanax on NES, is a weird one. There are two versions of the game; an arcade version and a home NES version, which for some reason has a pretty different premise. Restored as part of Arcade Archives, it appears that the arcade version of The Astyanax is now available on Switch and PS4.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Village's Main Menu Has A Subtle Easter Egg

Resident Evil Village's main menu isn't anything spectacular on its face, but it has a small Easter egg that some players might miss. As you progress through the game, the time of day indicated by the background will change. Check out the below photos for comparison. While it's definitely subtle,...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Today’s Returnal Patch Broke the Game, Has Now Been Pulled

If you downloaded the latest Returnal patch, that was released today at 7pm BST, you’re going to need to delete the game. Developer Housemarque sent out a patch – 1.3.3 – this evening to address some bugs with Returnal. Among the fixes listed in patch notes were: an issue where trophies weren’t correctly popping, multiple stability issues, incorrect healing behaviour when resting in Helios, and more. However, the new patch seemingly introduced new errors – when players came to load the game after installing the update, they were greeted with an error message.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leaked Info Reveals Game is Next-Gen Only

Numerous leaks about the supposedly upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake have been circling around online these days and this is one of them with some interesting details. According to a Reddit user, he states that his source comes from a friend that has hacked the CAPCOM servers last year. He does point out that he cannot prove these leaks to be true, so take all of these with a grain of salt. It does have some interesting points that could possibly mean something. At least it is not from 4chan (which is pretty unreliable these days):
Video GamesComicBook

Game Builder Garage Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners looking to learn about software development will have a new tool to do so when Game Builder Garage releases on June 11th. Revealed by Nintendo on Twitter, the game will offer basic tools that allow players to learn about basic video game design. There will be guided lessons that teach players how to create seven different games in total, but players will also have the option to create their own masterpieces in Free Programming mode. Those games can then be shared with others via code! The title will retail for $29.99 and will release digitally and physically.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

A New Dynamic Background Available on Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X/S has recently had a new dynamic background added to their library. And long-term fans of Microsoft’s console will have plenty of fond memories. Dubbed, “The Original”, a floating green ball of…ooze(?) can be set as console owner’s background of choice. Yes, “The Original”, as you may...