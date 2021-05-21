Neighbor Profile: Jill Rivard, director of Hiawatha Valley Adult Education, celebrates her adult students’ success

Once again, like many leaders in the field, both past and present, Lindeman (1989), in The Meaning of Adult Education, proposed that education should be a force for constructive social action. Furthermore, like others, he viewed it as a necessary component of a functional democratic society. He looked to education to “supply directive energy for collective enterprises” (p. 97) and believed that adult education should be a catalyst which facilitates an awareness of one’s own history and the culturally constructed nature of society thus prompting adults to critically examine their internalized values, beliefs and assumptions. Essentially, he viewed education as a cooperative endeavor with the purpose of discovering the meaning of experience. Lindeman valued individual growth and development in the social context of adult education experiences and believed that changes in individuals would naturally have the collective effect of changing the larger society.