Neighbor Profile: Jill Rivard, director of Hiawatha Valley Adult Education, celebrates her adult students' success

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Workplace: Director of Hiawatha Valley Adult Education. Background: Has worked within adult education for many years. We spoke with her about her job, fun events coming up at the education center and more. What is your favorite part of your job?. Celebrating student successes is by far the best part...

www.republicaneagle.com
News Break
Education
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Students celebrate reading success

For the month of April, students at Thompson Falls Elementary participated in the annual Running Start reading program. The program started at the beginning of April with a run around the school playground led by Principal Len Dorscher. In the program, presented by the Thompson Falls Woman's Club, students read...
Educationiteachnyc.net

Empower Grades K-12 Students for Success Through Sport Education

Opportunity at a Glance: Presented by OPEN and sponsored by the Office of School Wellness Programs, this workshop engages participants in techniques and methods to create innovative Sport Education seasons while conducting in-person instruction with physical distancing. Sport Education seasons promote students’ physical literacy and leadership skills, while maximizing participation, engagement, and empowerment. Frameworks and examples show how Sport Education works with physical distancing by incorporating OPEN content.
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Great Valley student credits project management certificate for career success

MALVERN, Pa. — When Natalie Nafe completed her project management certificate from Penn State Great Valley in April 2019, life was a lot different, and not just because that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the two years since completing the certificate program, Nafe has jumped into a career in project management, been promoted, doubled her salary, completed two degrees, and started a third.
Religionchatnewstoday.ca

Students and teachers celebrate Catholic Education Week

MEDICINE HAT, AB – The Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education will spend this week celebrating their faith-based education. Throughout the week, students will participate in a variety of activities while celebrating the five essential marks of a Catholic school. Even though students went back to online learning, all activities...
EducationMySanAntonio

Corlears School Announces Free Event to Help Parents Learn More About Its Student Experience and Process-Oriented Teaching

Leading NYC Early Education School to Hold First Webinar to take Deep Dive Into Its Curriculum. Early education leader Corlears School announced today it is holding next week a free, online event to help parents understand the Corlears approach to education. “The Corlears Curriculum—Valuing Student Experience and Process-Oriented Teaching” will...
EducationDaily Reflector

Students find support in Pirate Academic Success Center

When Jessie Drymon was an East Carolina University student, she tutored and learned at the Pirate Academic Success Center (PASC). Now that she is a registered nurse caring for organ transplant patients at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, she draws on her PASC experiences on a daily basis. “An important...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Adult Education – A classic view on its purpose in society

Once again, like many leaders in the field, both past and present, Lindeman (1989), in The Meaning of Adult Education, proposed that education should be a force for constructive social action. Furthermore, like others, he viewed it as a necessary component of a functional democratic society. He looked to education to “supply directive energy for collective enterprises” (p. 97) and believed that adult education should be a catalyst which facilitates an awareness of one’s own history and the culturally constructed nature of society thus prompting adults to critically examine their internalized values, beliefs and assumptions. Essentially, he viewed education as a cooperative endeavor with the purpose of discovering the meaning of experience. Lindeman valued individual growth and development in the social context of adult education experiences and believed that changes in individuals would naturally have the collective effect of changing the larger society.
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

Central Nine’s adult education program to take financial hit

Johnson County’s vocational school will take a significant financial hit this year, but the decreased funding likely won’t cause any significant changes to programming. Under Indiana’s recently approved $37.4 billion two-year budget, state funding for the adult education program at Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood will decrease by 9% to an estimated $1.25 million from $1.36 million during the next fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30 2022. Next year’s figure won’t be finalized until June. Adult education programs face funding cuts that average about 10%, said Michelle Davis, the program’s director and a local state legislator who worked on the state’s budget.
Educationfallriverreporter.com

Area students offered Summer School and Kids Summer Learning Program

With the return to the physical classroom, students from the Fall River area are being offered Somerset Summer School and the Somerset Kids Summer Learning Program. According to Principal William Aguiar, the Somerset Summer School will be offering students who failed one or two classes over the course of the school year, to retake their classes in-person at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Newburyport Adult & Education offers spring classes

NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Education presents numerous spring classes for seniors. The classes focuses on everything from cybersecurity, physical fitness and understanding social security and estate planning. There are also classes on writing, music appreciation, botanical drawing and watercolor painting. The following classes are also offered:. “Cybersecurity” and also...
Rancho Palos Verdes, CApvnews.com

Peninsula High students join nationwide effort to teach technology to older adults

A group of Palos Verdes Peninsula High School students has joined a national effort that offers free technical seminars to older adults around the nation. Due to the isolating impact of the pandemic on seniors, Asmita Mittal, a high school student in Long Island, New York decided to narrow the generational gap by helping older adults learn how to connect socially using technology.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

9 Pacific Islander Authors, Creatives, and Educators Share Their Favorite Books for Children and Adults

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Aloha! May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Communities throughout the U.S. are celebrating AAPI culture with festivals, art exhibits, and concerts. But you don’t have to fly to Pacific Islands or wait till May comes around to experience authentic island culture.
Charitiescoshoctonbeacontoday.com

Scholarships for adults announced

The Coshocton Foundation has announced its 2021 scholarships for adult, “non-traditional” students. Foundation executive director Bob Pell explained that the Coshocton Foundation awards more than 100 scholarships each year, most of which are designated for graduating high school seniors. In recent years, more adults are returning to college, and many have expressed a need for financial help.
Visual Artaz.gov

Adult Art Class with Katie

Join art instructor Katie Gunther on Zoom to learn simple art techniques and complete fun projects! All necessary supplies are provided. Call us at (623) 936-2746 or email us at library3@tollesonaz.org for more information or to sign up!