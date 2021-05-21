newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurants Struggle With Post-COVID Supply Strains

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diners are flocking to U.S. restaurants as COVID restrictions ease, putting a strain on the supply of both food and labor. As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (May 21), distributors are facing shortages of “everyday products like chicken parts,” while also struggling to find workers and meet rising transport costs.

www.pymnts.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Strains#Food Drink#Food Supply#Supply And Demand#Food Shortages#Food Costs#U S Restaurants#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Restaurant Roundup#Food Suppliers#Meat Processors#Manufacturers#Distributors#Market#Rising Transport Costs#Unpredictable Deliveries#Fresh Ingredients#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Chicken processors complain of inability to find labor as prices jump

Chicken prices have soared sharply in the U.S. this year, fueled by supply shortages and a growing appetite for chicken among restaurants. This has left producers scrambling to raise production, even as labor remains scarce. Since the start of this year, chicken breast prices have more than doubled in the...
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

McDonald’s increases wages at US company-owned restaurants

McDonald’s has decided to increase the hourly wages of more than 36,500 employees working at company-owned restaurants in the US. The hourly wage will be increased by an average of 10%. The American fast-food company said that it has already initiated a wage increase process that will be rolled out...
Dallas, TXklif.com

Restaurants, Fast Food Chains Struggling to Find Workers Post Pandemic Shutdowns

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Restaurants and fast food chains are struggling to recover because of a worker shortage. According to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association, 91% of operators say they currently have job openings that are difficult to fill, and most do not expect labor challenges to ease after the pandemic is over. The study also revealed 93% of operators said recruiting and retaining employees will likely be more difficult after the pandemic is over than it was before the pandemic started.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic

BATON ROUGE - While restaurants are getting back on their feet, they are still playing catch up, lacking employees and other things. "We've also experienced a shortage in supplies. I think there's a lot of that going on around the country and the world,” said Jeff Conaway, Director of operations for City Group Hospitality.
Public Healthstrategicsourceror.com

Medical supply chains struggling due to lack of pipette tips

Call it an example of the butterfly effect in action: The medical supply chain — both in the U.S. and around the world — is moving at a snail's pace. In some respects, this is due to a lack of one simple piece of equipment. Plastic pipette tips are typically used in everything from medical research to COVID-19 testing and blood tests, but they've started to come into short supply in recent weeks, hobbling the industry.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

From Chicken Wings To Mother’s Day Flowers, Here Are The Shortages You Need To Know About—Plus A Few Gluts

The coronavirus pandemic has snarled global supply chains and scrambled supply and demand forecasting for manufacturers across all sorts of industries, from electronics to lumber to poultry. Factory closures, shipping delays, and logistics challenges, coupled with major changes in consumption patterns thanks to lockdowns, capacity and travel restrictions and fear, have created a series of shortages and gluts in the global economy. In many cases mismatches of supply and demand have driven up prices, sparking inflation fears.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Supply, Demand and the Post-Pandemic

CHARLOTTE – As with virtually all transport-driven industries during the pandemic and now as we experience post-pandemic fallout, the landscape supply industry is no different inasmuch as experiencing current disrupted supply chains that amount to less available material and a shortage of trucks and drivers to transport those materials. I talk to a lot of truck drivers, truck mechanics, and repair shop owners, and the time it takes just to get truck parts has increased from days to weeks. The transportation industry and the wood processing industry that requires grinders, chippers, conveyor belts, loaders, etc. have been seriously affected by this economic slowdown. From lumber processing to the transport of lumber products and byproducts, the lumber industry has seen a 252% increase in the cost of lumber. That is a result of mills closing down or significantly scaling down operations in 2020 and is directly associated with the pandemic and the economy slowing to a crawl. Now demand is high and supply is trying to catch up. Until it does, local landscape material suppliers will struggle to maintain their product lines that normally would be readily available – even during this busy Spring season. The industry will correct, but until then, be prepared for many of your favorite landscape products and materials to be in limited supply, on backorder, and requiring your patience for availability. Our industry is just one example out of thousands in this country of the widespread effect this pandemic has had on our supply chains and the American economy as a whole.
Restaurantswhdh.com

Struggling restaurant owners pin their hopes on a new recovery fund

(CNN) — The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund launched last week, aiming to offer direct aid to struggling restaurant owners and caterers — who were among the hardest hit by pandemic restrictions on gatherings. The White House said that more than 180,000 applications were submitted in the first few days after...
Restaurantssam1039.com

Several Area Restaurants Struggling To Meet Demand Due To Lack Of Workers

Several restaurants across the region are struggling, but not for the reason you might think. For many, business revenue is the best it has been in a while, however, there are not enough employees to go around. Many owners and managers are having to pick up the slack and some have had to close one day a week or cut back on hours of operation. One restaurant here in London is offering a $1000.00 sign on bonus. Some owners say additional unknown problem is a lack of product and delivery times. For many restaurants a common theme is when new staff members are hired, many are fresh faced and lack experience. Managers ask customers to be patient, despite difficult wait times.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Imported Covid strain stifles reopening rebound

Optimism around the reopening of international travel and indoor dining has been short-lived, with airlines, pubs, and restaurants all losing ground on fears around the Indian Covid strain. Precious metals have provided the one area of strength, with gold and silver both pushing sharply higher. US kicks off the week...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Restaurant Recruitment and Retention in the Post-COVID Labor Crunch

As happy as operators are to see more people returning to bars and restaurants, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find enough people to staff each shift. The industry is facing a nationwide labor crunch that is making it difficult to meet customer expectations and renewed demand for indoor dining. The...
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based In-House Food Ranges

The Target Good & Gather line is being expanded by the retailer to make the in-house brand more applicable to modern shoppers who are in search of alternative products. The range will now feature a variety of plant-based food options for consumers to pick up including such options as Meatless Chick'n Tenders, Meatless Meatballs, Non-Dairy Chocolate Mousse Dip & Spread, Non-Dairy Almondmilk Creamer and more. The retailer will be launching more than 30 new products within the plant-based area of the range that are all priced at $5 or less.