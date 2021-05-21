Japanese Farm-to-Table Platform Secai Marche Bags $1.5 Million
Farm-to-table platform Secai Marche, a Japanese startup, has hooked about $1.5 million in venture funding from Japan’s Rakuten Capital and Beyond Next Ventures. Secai Marche will use the investment cash to expand its fulfillment services, logistics and inventory, Co-founder and CEO Ami Sugiyama told e27, a media company that focuses on Asian tech startups. Also in the plan is to increase hiring along with sales and marketing.www.pymnts.com