Teacher Framed by Joel Greenberg in Scheme That Triggered Matt Gaetz Investigation Speaks

If Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was Jack in Titanic, then his Rose, disgraced politician Joel Greenberg, just gently shoved his hand off the makeshift raft into the icy waters of the North Atlantic. And it would be a warmer ending than the real-life one Gaetz appears to be heading towards.The effects of the recent Gaetz freeze could be felt as far away as ABC’s The View, where on Tuesday co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain sparred over exactly how much the congressman from Florida’s panhandle is reviled.“He is out there having fun, making jokes about it, because he feels like...