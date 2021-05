Monticello, NY – Local property owners facing tax foreclosure now have until September 3, 2021 to redeem their properties. “In a normal year, the redemption deadline would be January 31,” explained Sullivan County Treasurer Nancy Buck, whose office collects County taxes. “The State extended that to May 1 this year, and then again to August 31, so in collaboration with our County Legislature, I agreed to extend the foreclosure redemption deadline to September 3 of this year.”