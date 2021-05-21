newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: How to lower the noise that mars our decisions

By Robert Sutton
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - A friend of mine was suffering such severe back pain that it was difficult for him to walk or stand. He consulted three doctors about the best course of treatment. The first was adamant that he needed surgery right away. The second advised my friend that he didn't need surgery and that if he continued physical therapy, his condition would improve gradually over the coming months. The third prescribed strong steroids and recommended that, if his condition didn't improve in a month, then he should have surgery. My friend followed the third doctor's guidance, and it seems to be working. But he was mighty upset and confused by all those clashing perspectives. And he is still unsure whether that third doctor's approach is the right one.

www.mrt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cass Sunstein
Person
Daniel Kahneman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Doctor#Mars#Sound System#Simple Things#Power Systems#Mckinsey#Justice#Stanford#Harvard Business Review#System Noise#Group Decisions#Occasion Noise#Noise Audits#Sound Judgments#Choices#Intuition#Systematic Biases#Human Judgment#Unwanted Variation#Independent Judgments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Positive Side of Negative Emotions

The mental judo known as “cognitive reappraisal” — minimizing the emotional impact of bad situations — can be good for the soul, but bad for the firm. Nobody likes negative emotions, but they do have an upside: They can keep people from violating ethics. The benefits of “cognitive reappraisal” — the widely used self-help strategy of reframing distressing situations to move past the negative emotions they engender — are well established. Studies have shown that when employees use reappraisal techniques, they are more satisfied with their jobs and are less susceptible to stress and burnout. The research also links reappraisal to higher employee performance.
Mental HealthLifehacker

How to Use Metaphors to Keep People Attentive and Engaged

Whether you’re addressing a group of people at work, or having a one-on-one conversation with a friend, you have the challenge of competing for their attention with their phone (and everything on it). And beyond that, there’s the question of whether they’ll actually retain anything you’ve told them. So how...
Mental HealthInverse

Psychologists say to be wary of this kind of “insight”

More than 50 years ago, George Miller, president of the American Psychological Association, urged his colleagues “to give psychology away”. No, cynical reader, he was not instructing his followers to abandon the field. Rather he hoped raising the general public’s awareness of psychology would help to solve society’s problems. In...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychology Is Profoundly Confused About Its Subject Matter

Psychology is often defined in one of three ways — as the science of behavior, mind, or both — which suggests confusion about the subject matter. Methodological behaviorism, a psychology approach, involves studying mental processes via behaviors, which can be measured and analyzed. Basing psychology's subject matter on the methods...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: How a decades-long conversation shaped the young United States

- - - Akhil Reed Amar's "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840" is the rarest of things - a constitutional romance. Amar, an eminent professor of law and political science at Yale, has great affection for his subject as a text that is worthy of loving engagement by scholars and the public at large. His 700-page narrative covers the "main constitutional episodes" that Americans faced as they revolted against Britain, created a Constitution and Bill of Rights, and built a new nation. Amar argues that the rebellious British subjects sparked a decades-long "constitutional conversation," which eventually drew in men such as John Adams, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Chief Justice John Marshall. His book appears at a time when the Constitution has been criticized for its suppression of the revolution's popular impulses, its undemocratic features such as the electoral college, its embeddedness in slavery and its deliberate exclusion of so many from its iconic invocation of "We the People." Amar's story is more celebratory, but the strength of his argument depends on whether his central metaphor of a conversation accurately captures what is at stake in this book.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Do I Know If I'm Wrong?

The last post was a hat-tip to humility. An invitation to cultivate the reflex of asking ourselves, at every turn, “What if I’m wrong?” But the truth is that nobody—unless they’re George Costanza—is wrong all the time. So the next step is getting better at detecting when we’re wrong. *
Mental HealthPosted by
Salon

The rise of pop-psychology: can it make your life better, or is it all snake-oil?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. More than 50 years ago, George Miller, president of the American Psychological Association, urged his colleagues "to give psychology away". No, cynical reader, he was not instructing his followers to abandon the field. Rather he hoped raising the general public's awareness of psychology would help to solve society's problems.
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: World Travel

Anthony Bourdain was arugably one of the best food writers/critics/TV personalities ever. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide gives Bourdain's honest take on some of the most interesting places in the world. The book also includes writings from friends, collegues, and family members about the wonderful world we live in and the wonderful man Bourdain. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How to Understand the 1960s in 11 Books

If you remember the 60s, the saying goes, you weren’t there. And for many of us who lived those turbulent, exciting and wildly different times it’s true. Just as philosophy seeks to justify what we already believe, so emotional history tries to remind us what we already know. Nearly everything...
Healthwomenworking.com

6 Types Of Toxic People To Steer Clear of At All Costs

Toxic people drain us. They take good days and make them bad ones. They bring out the worst in us and stop us from reaching our full potential. We have all met one or many of these types before and if you haven’t, consider yourself lucky! Avoid these types of toxic people at all costs:
Mental HealthNew York Post

If you prefer city living over nature, you might be a psychopath: study

City slickers are more likely to be psychotic — or so says a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, which found a correlation between people who exhibit darker personality traits and a preference for urban over suburban and rural areas. Using the crowdsourcing website Prolific, researchers at the...
Mental HealthPhotofocus

Are you struggling to feel creative? Try these tips

Being creative is crucial for any professional individual, whether you are an artist, entrepreneur, photographer, etc. We know creativity when we see it, but why is it so hard to explain?. In this article, I’ll try to breakdown the definition of creativity and list out some tips that you can...
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

10 Paradoxes That Help You to Live a Meaningful Life

A paradox is any statement or saying that, on the surface, sounds ridiculous and contradictory, but in reality, it has a surprising basis in wisdom and reality. Many paradoxes around you are fascinating to examine. On top of that, many of them can teach you valuable lessons. But how can something as simple as a strange-sounding phrase give you that much value? Here are ten paradoxes of life that you can use to live a meaningful life.
Mental HealthPosted by
KING 5

Return to 'normal' amid pandemic will cause anxiety for some, UW expert says

"Going back to normal is going to look different for different people," said Jane Simoni, a professor of psychology at the University of Washington. According to Simoni, human beings are creatures of habit, which means we will have to start unlearning the social norms we learned so well during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying away from large crowds.
Public HealthWashington Post

No, you shouldn’t hide good news during a pandemic. Here’s how to share it gracefully.

If you’ve been hesitant to share positive developments over the past year, it’s understandable. With so many people experiencing hardships — such as losses due to the coronavirus pandemic or racial trauma and violence — it can feel out of place and inconsiderate to express your happiness about a promotion, or the closeness that developed in your family while you quarantined together, or even the arrival of a new baby or grandchild.
Sciencevestnikkavkaza.net

Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...