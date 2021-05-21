newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Orchids Add Splashy Color and Style to Any Space

By statepoint
southdadenewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that spending the past year in quarantine has made people focus more on their homes. DIY projects are at an all-time high. Painting. Furniture fixups. Baking. Outdoor and indoor gardening. That’s right. Indoor gardening is hot. During the pandemic, people searched “Buy Plants” on Google more than...

www.southdadenewsleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Plants#Flowers And Plants#Home Decorating#Outdoor Gardening#Indoor Spaces#Diy#Patterned Orchids#Mini Orchids#Solid Orchids#Full Sized Orchids#Moth Orchids#Phalaenopsis Orchids#Style#Colors#Unique Blooms#Minimalist Spaces#Unique Shapes#Intricate Patterns#Full Size Pots#Larger Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Google
Related
GardeningPosted by
Glamour

Six Plant Styling Tips to Make Your Home a Dreamy, Leafy Oasis

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our collective fascination with houseplants has yielded a crop of uniquely millennial jobs, and plant styling—as in, making a living by decorating homes, offices, and restaurants with carefully selected foliage—sits at the top of that list. It's no secret that plants are scientifically proven to reduce stress, but the coronavirus saw an uptick in the rare plant market, and nurseries all over the country experienced a boom in sales even before re-opening was a consideration. Take one scroll through Instagram and you'll find there's more visibility for plantfluencers, plant professionals, and start-ups in the wake of the pandemic—sparking a recent interior design and lifestyle shift toward greenery.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Mikrohus: A Scandinavian Style Tiny Home For Minimalist Living

There is a growing awareness of how our seemingly insignificant personal life choices can have potent and larger-than-life ripple effects on the people and the interconnected ecosystems all around us. So it's no surprise that interest in minimalism, small space living, and other less carbon-intensive lifestyles has exploded during the last few years. From North America to Europe, to Australia and Japan, these intertwined currents are making their mark and changing lives for the better.
Interior DesignMiami Herald

5 ways you can add color to your home that don’t involve paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so. So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.
Interior DesignRock Hill Herald

3 unique lighting styles you can add to your home

When it comes to lighting your home, you don't always have to stick to tried-and-true methods. While floor lamps and recessed lighting are good standbys, why not shake things up with some non-traditional lights?. LoveProperty lists over 50 ways you can stylishly add lighting to the rooms in your home....
GardeningPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The Meaning Behind White Carnations and Other Colors

Have you ever been gifted a single white carnation or a bouquet of them? The beautiful flowers have a specific meaning depending on their color, and white carnations have their own special meaning just as pink carnations or red carnations do. Any of them would make a great Mother's Day...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
ApparelTahlequah Daily Press

COOL AND COMFY: Summer styles have higher waists, bright colors, roomy legs – and skirts are in

As people emerge from their homes back into society, summer fashion trends offer ways to play it safe, or to be noticeably expressive. Having a few quality basic items can make it easier to build outfits and to be more comfortable. This also allows the fashion-forward to add in trendy items for more statement. Simple pieces are made trendy with the addition of puffy sleeves, glitter, wrap-around straps, netting, or a cutout – just watch those tan lines.
Interior DesignHouzz

6 Perfect Pink Paint Colors for the Kitchen

When it comes to accent colors for a kitchen, pink isn’t exactly a common hue. But for those seeking something different from the more typical yellows, greens and blues, a dash of pink can stylishly set your kitchen apart from the rest. 1. Raspberry Pink. My best piece of advice...
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Coleus adds colorful foliage to the landscape

When home gardeners see think about Coleus plants what may come to mind is the houseplant that their grandmother had in the parlor. Or the plant that they learned to root in water in an elementary school science experiment. Growing of coleus plants as houseplants and in the landscape has been done by home gardeners for many years. And, as with many different ornamental plants, its popularity has peaked and ebbed over the last 150 or so years that it has been in cultivation.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Infuse Living Spaces with Color

(Family Features) From experiences to surroundings, the past year has brought a renewed focus on feeding the soul. In an era of overstimulation and information overload, many are finding a new appreciation for living life minimally but with maximum experiences. That mentality is increasingly evident in all aspects of life,...
Home & GardenBHG

Dress Up Your Front Entry with This DIY Punch-Needle Doormat

Update a plain cotton rug using just embroidery floss and a simple craft tool. This easy punch-needle project adds a welcome boost of style to your doorstep. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Home & Gardentheunionstar.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Interior DesignOCRegister

Picking Pastels: How to Decorate Your Home for Spring

Pastels, as you well may know, are colors lightened with white to achieve a calm, creamy version of the original. The resulting colors bring to mind all the emerging buds of spring and Easter baskets filled with bright eggs and candies. Spring and the Easter season are the perfect time to bring these light pastels into your home décor!
Shoppingpurewow.com

31 Fun Peel and Stick Wallpapers to Add a Pop of Color to Your Home

Sometimes, painting or wallpapering a wall is too big a commitment. And if you’re a renter, odds are you can’t do it anyway. Fear not, because peel and stick wallpapers exist, and they are super-cute to boot. The DIY technique is easy and mess-free, so if you’re looking to spice up your bathroom or bedroom walls, this is definitely a great way to go.
Interior Designpapercitymag.com

Customizing Every Space in Your Home With Style — eggersmann Changes the Possibilities

Eggersmann is known for its innovation and high quality craftsmanship. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. It has never been more important for your home to truly reflect who you are and the needs of you and your family. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to home design and no one understands that better than eggersmann. The German-made cabinetry brand that’s grown into much more designs for how people truly live, taking into consideration personal style, space and comfort needs.