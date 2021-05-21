Orchids Add Splashy Color and Style to Any Space

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our collective fascination with houseplants has yielded a crop of uniquely millennial jobs, and plant styling—as in, making a living by decorating homes, offices, and restaurants with carefully selected foliage—sits at the top of that list. It's no secret that plants are scientifically proven to reduce stress, but the coronavirus saw an uptick in the rare plant market, and nurseries all over the country experienced a boom in sales even before re-opening was a consideration. Take one scroll through Instagram and you'll find there's more visibility for plantfluencers, plant professionals, and start-ups in the wake of the pandemic—sparking a recent interior design and lifestyle shift toward greenery.