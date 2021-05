(Los Angeles, CA) — A man is under arrest in connection with an attack on a group of Jewish men outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area in Los Angeles. Authorities say 30-year-old Xavier Pabon of Banning was arrested Friday night at an L.A.-area home and booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say several men believed to be from a pro-Palestinian group attacked the alleged victims while yelling racial slurs Tuesday night outside a sushi restaurant in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. Pabon was arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals Service officers and is being held on 275-thousand-dollars bail. The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime.