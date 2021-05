“Built in 1840 by renowned architect and builder Horace King, the Red Oak Creek Covered Bridge is both the longest and oldest covered bridge in Georgia, and with a total span of over 410 feet, it is one of the longest covered bridges in the south. Locally known as the “kissing bridge,” this masterpiece of antebellum architecture is a proud focal point situated in the over 400 miles of gravel roads in Meriwether County, Georgia.”