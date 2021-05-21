newsbreak-logo
Cool and windy through Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
YubaNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 – Weather system centered over Nevada will continue to bring cooler temperatures, foothill and mountain showers along with a few afternoon thunderstorms through Saturday. Dry with breezy north winds in the valley today. The higher elevations will see some late season snowfall accumulations. Dry and milder weather returns Sunday.

