“It’s something to be proud of”: Creeper’s Will Gould on what it means to be goth

“I think I’ve always thought differently, I’ve always felt differently, and I never really fit in when I was in school or anywhere else. But I think finding goth subculture is so important to young people, I think like mosher music in general, aside from just the ​‘Gothic Lane’, finding something that you really feel that you’ve been in, especially when you didn’t fit in anywhere else, is such an amazing thing for a young person to do. I think it’s really, really healthy. I think teaches a lot about the world and how we deal with other people. It’s funny, isn’t it? Because Andrew Eldritch from The Sisters Of Mercy is supposed to be the grandfather of goth, and he completely hated the term – but I think it’s something to be proud of.