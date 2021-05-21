Bills sign rookie safety Damar Hamlin

Sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin walks into a Buffalo Bills locker room that is long on talent and short on opportunities. Despite unfavorable odds, Hamlin’s path to the roster could be created by his ability to play special teams such as what current Bills safety Jaquan Johnson similarly faced as another sixth-round pick. However, one thing that could keep Hamlin off the field is if he continues to have any further injuries, stunting his growth. Below are Hamlin’s publicly known injuries.