newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills sign rookie safety Damar Hamlin

By Dante Lasting
the buffalo bills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills announced today that safety Damar Hamlin signed his contract. It's a four-year deal. Hamlin is the sixth draft pick to sign his rookie contract. Hamlin was the Bills sixth-round pick (212th) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. Throughout his college career, Hamlin had 275 total tackles, six interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and he earned second team All-ACC honors after his 2020 season. Hamlin will join his college teammate Dane Jackson as the two Pittsburgh Panthers on the Bills roster.

www.buffalobills.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Pittsburgh Panthers#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#Safety Damar Hamlin#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

4-Star RB Nicholas Singleton talks upcoming OV to Alabama, Nick Saban

4-Star RB Nicholas Singleton talks upcoming OV to Alabama, Nick Saban https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/08/4-star-rb-nicholas-singleton-talks-upcoming-ov-to-alabama-nick-saban/">. Nicholas Singleton has locked in plans to officially visit Alabama this summer and is looking forward to getting to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban extended an offer to Singleton in March. He has since built a relationship with the Alabama...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Damar Hamlin: "Playoff Caliber Football"

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin addresses the media during 2021 Rookie Mini Camp. Topics include: what he thinks his best ability is as a football player, what he's learned so far in practices with the Bills, his relationship with college teammate and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, the training sessions he's shared with Jackson as they've grown up playing football together, and his impression of fellow Bills players.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace signs rookie contract

After signing half of their 2021 NFL draft class to contracts a few days ago, the Baltimore Ravens were able to secure another one of their picks as wide receiver Tylan Wallace signed his rookie contract on Friday morning before the first day of 2021 rookie minicamp. When asked about...
NFLmainstreet-nashville.com

Reports: Caleb Farley signs rookie deal with Titans

The Tennessee Titans have reached a deal on a rookie contract with first-round pick Caleb Farley, according to multiple national reports. Farley, the 22nd overall pick in the draft last month, is coming off two surgical procedures on his back, including one that was performed in March. The Titans, who...
NFLchatsports.com

Camryn Bynum signs rookie contract

The rookie signings continue to roll in for the Minnesota Vikings, as the team got another one of their players signed on the first day of mini-camp yesterday. The team has announced that safety Camryn Bynum, one of their fourth-round selections, has agreed to the terms of his rookie contract.
NFLchatsports.com

Christian Darrisaw signs rookie contract

We know that the Minnesota Vikings have started signing the members of their 2021 NFL Draft class, and yours truly speculated that it would probably take a while for the first player they selected a couple of weeks ago to get his deal done. Oops. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, who...
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills second round pick Boogie Basham signs rookie contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills 2021 second round pick Carlos 'Boogie' Basham Jr. announced via his Instagram that he has signed his rookie contract with the team. Basham, 23, was taken with the 61st overall pick by the Bills out of Wake Forest. Basham was one of two...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylen Twyman signs rookie contract

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2021 draft class has put his signature on his first National Football League contract. According to Chris Tomasson, Jaylen Twyman, the last player selected by the Vikings at this year’s selection meeting, has agreed to the terms of his rookie contract. He joins Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Zach Davidson, who signed their deals on Thursday as well.
NFLRocky Top Talk

Trey Smith signs rookie contract with Chiefs

After tumbling all the way down to round six of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Tennessee guard Trey Smith couldn’t have asked for a better landing spot. The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off of back to back appearances in the Super Bowl, selected the former five-star recruit on day three.
NFLPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Bills sign five 2021 rookie draft picks

The Bills announced that Boogie Basham, Tommy Doyle, Marquez Stevenson, Rachad Wildgoose and Jack Anderson have all signed their rookie contracts. All have signed four-year contracts. Basham was Buffalo’s second-round pick (61st) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. Through his four-year college career, he racked up 173...
NFL13 WHAM

Bills begin rookie minicamp in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills opened their rookie minicamp on Friday. Newly drafted players like first-rounder Greg Rousseau and others hit the practice field for the first time wearing a Bills helmet. 24-players in all will work out at the team facility in Orchard Park for the three-day camp. For complete coverage...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills sign three more draft picks, six UDFAs ahead of rookie minicamp

Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp is this weekend, and with players’ arrival at One Bills Drive, many of the team’s NFL Draft picks are officially signing their first NFL contracts. The Bills also added a bunch of undrafted free agents and players with limited experience who are eligible for the minicamp this weekend.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Ravens Announce Nine Undrafted Rookie Signings

The Ravens have announced the signing of nine undrafted rookies who will be participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp. Baltimore's 16-year streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the original 53-man roster ended last year. Here are the players looking to make this year's squad:. S Ar'Darius Washington,...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin injury analysis

Sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin walks into a Buffalo Bills locker room that is long on talent and short on opportunities. Despite unfavorable odds, Hamlin’s path to the roster could be created by his ability to play special teams such as what current Bills safety Jaquan Johnson similarly faced as another sixth-round pick. However, one thing that could keep Hamlin off the field is if he continues to have any further injuries, stunting his growth. Below are Hamlin’s publicly known injuries.
NFLchatsports.com

Kene Nwangwu signs rookie contract

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the signing of yet another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks, bringing the total to six as they roll through their first rookie mini-camp of the season. Running back Kene Nwangwu, one of the Vikings’ three fourth-round picks a couple of weeks ago, has...
NFLSF

49ers Sign 10 Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed five of the team's eight draft picks, each to four-year deals, along with five undrafted rookie free agents. Draft Pick Signings. Name Position Height Weight School. Aaron Banks OL 6-5 325 Notre Dame. Jaylon Moore OL 6-4 311 Western...
College Sportschatsports.com

Jamin Davis and Quinton Bohanna sign rookie contracts

Two former Kentucky Wildcats have agreed to terms and signed their rookie contracts. It was announced Thursday that the Washington Football Team and Jamin Davis have got their deal in place. This contract for Davis is fully guaranteed over the four years. It also includes a fifth-year option. Davis burst...