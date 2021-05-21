newsbreak-logo
Apparel

17 One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Feel Like a Goddess

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t want to feel like an absolute goddess during the summer season? It’s truly our time to shine in the style department! During the day, we rock all of our favorite flowy maxi dresses, but when we’re hitting the beach or pool, we seek out the most stunning swimsuits to give Us the chic goddess vibes that we crave.

One-piece swimsuits have an elegant air about them, so we picked out 17 of our favorites that will make you feel absolutely flawless this summer. Check out our breakdown of different styles below, and pick up the option that’s right for you!

17 One-Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like a Goddess This Summer

Printed One-Piece Swimsuits

1. We love the strappy lace-up front and backless style of this swimsuit from Ekouaer — we would buy it in leopard print!

2. The molded cups on this tropical print CUPSHE one-piece are totally chic, and we’re in love!

3. This strappy tie-waist swimsuit from SweatyRocks is absolutely gorgeous, and our favorite print might be the white snakeskin version!

4. The palm leaf print on this CUPSHE one-piece looks like a watercolor painting, and shoppers are “seriously obsessed”!

Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuits

5. This Hilor swimsuit has a one-shoulder style that’s adorned with an adorable ruffle detail — we love the chic feminine look!

6. The deep V-neck on this CUPSHE swimsuit is trimmed with ruffles along the neckline that extend down to the back straps.

7. We’ve completely fallen for the off-the-shoulder look and long draped style of this Tempt Me swimsuit!

8. This La Blanca swimsuit also has a great off-the-shoulder look, plus there’s plenty of ruching in the bodice for tummy control!

9. You can get the same La Blanca swimsuit that we just mentioned in a bunch of fun tropical prints!

Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits

10. This simple Sociala ribbed one-piece has adjustable drawstrings on the sides which control how much ruching you get with your look!

11. If you love a little see-through action, this Tempt Me ruched swimsuit has a mesh keyhole detail on the halter neckline that’s absolutely stunning!

12. We love the timeless retro look of this Smismivo one-piece, and the tummy control ruching is a favorite of Amazon shoppers!

13. For a strapless look, this one-piece from La Blanca has a sleek silhouette with plenty of flattering ruching!

Solid Color One-Piece Swimsuits

14. The criss-cross details on this seriously chic Hilor swimsuit make it classic in every single way.

15. The design of this Magicsuit one-shoulder swimsuit looks like something you’d see on the beach in Mykonos!

16. Shoppers love the look of the strappy side cutouts on this Tempt Me one-piece — it’s a swim style to wear if you want to make a statement!

17. This CUPSHE swimsuit has a wrap silhouette that can cinch in your waist, and the bronze color that it comes in is swoon-worthy!

