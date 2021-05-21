newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging...

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian National Railway#Canadian Pacific#Railroads#Light Rail#Mexico#Kc Southern#Ap#Canadian National#Stb#Tci Fund#Rail Tie Ups#Major Railroad Mergers#Merger#U S Regulators#March#Chicago#Antitrust Regulators#Shareholders#Laredo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyArkansas Online

KC Southern reaches merger deal

NEW YORK -- Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said it wasn't budging from its...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Kansas City Southern Board Determines Canadian National Railway Proposal Continues To Be Superior To Canadian Pacific Railway Merger Agreement

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report ("KCS") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the acquisition proposal KCS received from Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) ("CN") on May 13, 2021 continues to constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" under KCS's pending merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP").
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Board Determines Canadian National Railway (CNI) Proposal Continues to be Superior to Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the acquisition proposal KCS received from Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) ("CN") on May 13, 2021 continues to constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" under KCS's pending merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP").
TrafficBusiness Insider

Canadian Pacific Railway Says Remains Ready To Re-engage With KCS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) announced Friday in a letter sent to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) that it remains ready to engage with Kansas City Southern (KSU) or KCS, to enter into another agreement to acquire KCS. It added that the new agreement can be substantially in the same lines of the terminated agreement, which was already reviewed by the Board.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern to merge with Canadian National, paid Canadian Pacific $700 million breakup fee

Shares of Kansas City Southern rose 0.6% in Friday morning trading, after the Missouri-based railroad company said it has terminated its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. , and will go with it determined was a "superior" bid from Canadian National Railway Co. . As a result, Kansas City Southern will pay Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National. In March, Kansas City Southern had agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP) in a deal valued at $25 billion, but then received a $33.7 billion buyout bid from Canadian National in April. Kansas City Southern said Friday that under terms of the Canadian National deal, its shareholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 Canadian National shares (CN) for each Kansas City Southern share (KSU) they own, which at current stock prices values KSU at $318.53 each. Meanwhile, shares of CN are down 1.3% in morning trading and CP are up 0.7%. KSU shares have now rallied 44.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 24.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.2%.
TrafficSchaeffer's Investment Research

Merger Termination Puts Kansas City Southern in the Spotlight

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are modestly higher this morning, last seen up 0.8% at $296, after the railway company sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), stating its Board of Directors decided to officially terminate its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), after the company refused to hike its original bid. Kansas City Southern has instead decided to accept a competing offer from Canada National Railway (CNI).
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CP Rail sticks with bid for K.C. Southern, urging it to dump CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declined to boost its $25 billion bid for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. carrier to reject Canadian National Railway Company’s higher offer anyway, saying it poses a greater risk of getting blocked by regulators. Canadian National’s $30 billion proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific chief...
Trafficajot.com

K.C. Southern agrees to $30 billion CN Rail deal, jilting CP

Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer. Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas...
Traffic95.5 FM WIFC

Canadian Pacific asks Kansas City to reject rival offer, reaffirms takeover plan

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the U.S. railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway’s takeover offer. Kansas City last week accepted Canadian National’s $33.6 billion bid, upending a prior $29 billion deal with Canadian Pacific, which has...
Trafficajot.com

CP Rail declines to boost offer, urges K.C. Southern to drop CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. declined to increase its offer for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. railroad instead to reject Canadian National Railway Co.’s higher bid because of regulatory risks. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel called Canadian National’s $30 billion bid “illusory” while pointing to opposition from...
Kansas City, MOFOXBusiness

Kansas City Southern expected to terminate Canadian Pacific deal

Kansas City Southern is expected to ditch its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in favor of a competing proposal from Canadian National Railway Co., according to people familiar with the matter, a dramatic turn with big implications for the shape of the U.S. rail industry. The expected move...
Economydrgnews.com

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn’t see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer after it was increased. Canadian National has said it doesn’t believe its bid would significantly hurt competition.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Chicago rail congestion cited by Canadian Pacific as reason rival railway’s Kansas City Southern plan will fail

Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn’t see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer.
Trafficgrainews.ca

CN shareholder urges changes to Kansas City Southern deal

Reuters — Billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn on Tuesday urged Canadian National Railway to abandon its $33.6 billion bid for Kansas City Southern unless the Canadian railway changed its agreement to drop a key feature that could invite more regulatory scrutiny. Hohn’s TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93...
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CN Rail offer for K.C. Southern to fall under stricter rules

Canadian National Railway Company’s proposal to buy Kansas City Southern will be judged under stricter rules adopted in 2001, the industry’s U.S. overseer said Monday, mapping the path to the first major rail merger in more than 20 years. The Surface Transportation Board also denied Canadian National’s initial request to...