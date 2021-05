While there are a great many things to love about the Conjuring Universe, one of the unique delights of the franchise is Ed and Lorraine Warren’s artifact room. Located in the couple’s house, the space is used as storage for objects known to be touched by demons, and one of the neat things about the movies has been seeing the collection both grow and explored. This tradition is set to continue with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, as director Michael Chaves has confirmed that the spooky archive will be returning to the big screen – but what may surprise you is that early versions of the script didn’t feature a moment where a new item is added to the shelf.