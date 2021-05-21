Colorado Rockies: 3 things to watch in the Diamondbacks series
The Colorado Rockies are set to take on their division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, for a three-game homestand this weekend. The last time the two teams faced off, the Diamondbacks took three out of four games in Phoenix, part of Colorado’s dreadful 2-17 record away from Denver. Needless to say, Rockies fans should be very glad the D-Backs are coming to Coors Field for this series, where the Rox hold a much better mark of 13-12.roxpile.com