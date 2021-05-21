newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies: 3 things to watch in the Diamondbacks series

By Jordan West
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies are set to take on their division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, for a three-game homestand this weekend. The last time the two teams faced off, the Diamondbacks took three out of four games in Phoenix, part of Colorado’s dreadful 2-17 record away from Denver. Needless to say, Rockies fans should be very glad the D-Backs are coming to Coors Field for this series, where the Rox hold a much better mark of 13-12.

roxpile.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Germán Márquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Coors Field#Denver#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cincinnati Reds#The New York Mets#Rox#Rockies Fans#Shortstop Trevor Story#San Diego#Hits#Batting Average#Phoenix#4 For 30#Home#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies prospect roundup: (Video) Zac Veen steals home

March 15, 2019; Port Orange, FL, USA; Spruce Creek High School player Zac Veen. Mandatory Credit: Lola Gomez/Daytona Beach News-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK. It may be early in the minor league season, but Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen is literally stealing the show. Veen, an outfield prospect ranked as...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Reds (17-17) and Colorado Rockies (13-24) kick off a four-game series Thursday at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Reds vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Luis Castillo is the projected starting pitcher for the Reds. He is...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 41 thread: Jeff Hoffman vs Antonio Senzatela

Heading into the finale of a four game set with the Reds, the Rockies are running thin on reinforcements. Manager Bud Black threw everything he had at Cincinnati on Saturday night, utilizing eight relievers and depleting his entire bench, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to take the third game in a row against the Reds. Coming off a tough loss in extra innings, the Rockies will have to dig deep to avoid the split.
MLBMLB

Bullpen woes lasting sting of series vs. Reds

DENVER -- For Rockies starting pitchers these days, facing hitters is the easy part. Sitting back and watching the bullpen is where the difficulty arises. On Sunday afternoon, Antonio Senzatela worked seven innings and departed with a five-run lead. But five relief pitchers combined to allow five hits, four walks, one hit batter, a run-scoring wild pitch and a passed ball, all of which resulted in a head-scratching 7-6 loss at Coors Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Castellanos helps fuel a Reds extra-innings win over the Rockies

A delayed start, a four hour and ten minute game, 12 innings, and a Cincinnati Reds 6-5 victory of the Colorado Rockies is all you could want on a Saturday night, right?. After a quiet start, it was starting pitcher Tyler Mahle who got things going in the 3rd inning when he worked a walk.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Reds win again in extras, beat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking double in the 12th and the Cincinnati Reds kept up their success in extra innings, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night. Castellanos also homered and singled to help Cincinnati improve to 7-2 in extra-inning games this season. Lucas Sims (3-1) pitched two innings for the win.
MLBMLB

Rookie righties display moxie out of Rox 'pen

DENVER -- Rockies rookie right-handed reliever Jordan Sheffield was happy Saturday night that his parents back in Tullahoma, Tenn., Travis and Misty Sheffield, are adept with their devices. Sheffield was called into the biggest situation of his rookie year -- he succeeded in the 10th inning of the Rockies’ eventual...
MLBBrush News Tribune

Rockies’ three-game winning streak ends with loss to Reds in 12 innings

There were plenty of opportunities at Coors Field Saturday night. The Rockies missed most of theirs, as did the Cincinnati Reds. But in the end, the Reds converted when it counted most, beating the Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings and halting the Rockies’ three-game winning streak. Nick Castellanos’s RBI double...
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6: The Rockies’ offense comes through

The Rockies’ offense showed up for the second straight game as the back end of the bullpen held on to secure a 7-6 victory. It wasn’t pretty, but Brendon Rodgers got his first hit of the year after being activated from the injured list on Friday. With two runners in scoring position and two outs in the fourth inning, Rodgers was able to put his bat on the ball in the hopes that something good might happen. And something good did happen: the blooper fell in front of Arizona right fielder Josh Rojas.
MLBThe Ringer

The 2021 MLB Quarter-Season Power Rankings

A quarter of an MLB season—40 games, give or take—isn’t that long in cosmic baseball terms. The sport operates on razor-thin margins: The difference between a .250 hitter and a .300 hitter, said the baseball philosopher Crash Davis, is a hit a week. And it takes time for the bounces, breaks, and calls to even out. But usually by this point, teams’ preseason expectations, underlying talent, midseason statistics, and position in the standings have coalesced to form a coherent pennant race. Things do get weird sometimes (last year, in a fit of mid-pandemic hysteria, I bumped the Orioles from 30th to 11th in my first midseason update). But that’s generally the exception.
MLBMLB

Rockies lefty Rolison promoted to Triple-A

DENVER -- Left-handed starter Ryan Rolison, the Rockies' No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the organization’s highest-rated pitcher, has been promoted from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque, Rockies assistant general manager of player development Zach Wilson said Monday. Rolison, 23, was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2018...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Rockies look for strong effort at home vs. Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies have historically done better at home than on the road, but this year is proving to be a bigger challenge for them. The record at Coors Field is above .500 (13-12) but things change dramatically once Colorado leaves Denver. After being swept by the Padres in San...
MLBDenver Post

Josh Fuentes stays hot, becomes RBI machine for Rockies

Since Josh Fuentes got his good-luck haircut, heeded manager Bud Black’s advice and started having some fun playing the game, the Rockies’ infielder has been unstoppable. Despite the Rockies’ gut-punch, 7-6 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field, Fuentes hit 3-for-4 and drove in two runs with a double in the fourth inning. Over his past five games, he’s hit 11-for-22, with two home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs.
MLBABC News

Blackman's HR, Tapia's catch lift Rockies over D-backs 7-6

DENVER -- Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Saturday. Bumgarner (4-4), limited to four innings on Monday against...
MLBPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Hops' Carroll's season ends with injury

The Diamondbacks organization's top prospect injures shoulder in May 10 game against Eugene.Hillsboro Hops standout center fielder and rising Arizona Diamondbacks organization prospect Corbin Carroll's 2021 season is over. The 2019 first round pick and consensus pick as the top prospect in Arizona's farm system will undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the 2021 season. Carroll injured his non-throwing shoulder while hitting a solo home run during a May 10 game versus the Eugene Emeralds. Hops manager Vince Harrison echoed everyone in the organization's sentiment in an interview May 17, speaking to the disappointment everyone...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Series Preview #14: Diamondbacks @ Dodgers

The Dodgers have suffered a slew of injuries especially to their pitching staff, and primarily to their relief pitching. You can see their entire injury list here. While I don't expect any Diamondback fans to shed any tears over their misfortune, it's still important to note the extent of their injuries.