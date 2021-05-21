Colorado Rockies: 3 things to watch in the Diamondbacks series

The Rockies’ offense showed up for the second straight game as the back end of the bullpen held on to secure a 7-6 victory. It wasn’t pretty, but Brendon Rodgers got his first hit of the year after being activated from the injured list on Friday. With two runners in scoring position and two outs in the fourth inning, Rodgers was able to put his bat on the ball in the hopes that something good might happen. And something good did happen: the blooper fell in front of Arizona right fielder Josh Rojas.