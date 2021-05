The world of music memorabilia is endlessly bizarre. While it’s understandable that a wealthy superfan might be interested in owning one of their favorite band’s rare records or one of the instruments they played, clamoring to spend hundreds of thousands on their stinky old sweaters seems more than a little distasteful. Still, as that last example shows, people are more than willing to pay whatever it costs to buy even the most intimate of Nirvana collectibles, up to and including some of Kurt Cobain’s hair.