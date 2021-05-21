newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Original Xbox dashboard Easter egg revealed 20 years later

By Alan Wen
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the developers on the original Xbox has come forwards to reveal an Easter egg that has remained hidden for 20 years. Revealed to Kotaku, the hidden secret is a small credits screen with the names of the Xbox staff members who worked on the Xbox’s green dashboard. The...

www.nme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg#Dashboard#Microsoft Corp#Settings#Systems Info#Reveal#Bethesda#Developers#Anonymous#Celebrations#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft reveals first Xbox and Halo 20th anniversary goodies

Later this year, the Xbox brand is turning 20 years old. The original Xbox was released on November 15th, 2001, which means that Microsoft has been in the console business for two decades at this point. That date also marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise – one of Microsoft’s biggest first-party franchises this side of Minecraft – so all in all, 2021 is a big year for the company’s gaming arm. Today, Microsoft revealed what it’s doing for the 20th anniversary of the Xbox and Halo brands, and those plans at least in part include launching new gear.
Video GamesComicBook

Game Builder Garage Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners looking to learn about software development will have a new tool to do so when Game Builder Garage releases on June 11th. Revealed by Nintendo on Twitter, the game will offer basic tools that allow players to learn about basic video game design. There will be guided lessons that teach players how to create seven different games in total, but players will also have the option to create their own masterpieces in Free Programming mode. Those games can then be shared with others via code! The title will retail for $29.99 and will release digitally and physically.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Rogue Lords brings turn-based cheating to Xbox later this year

Rogue Lords releases later this year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, letting you play as the devil in a roguelike that encourages cheating. In Cyanide Studio’s latest title, you’ll take on the role of the devil who has called upon nine evil geniuses to find some legendary artefacts in an attempt to regain your power after previously being defeated by demon hunters. On your journey to locate these artefacts, you’ll need to fight the demon hunters in turn-based combat against waves of enemies. But fighting fair isn't in the devil’s nature. You’ll be able to use a resource called Diabolic Essence to ‘cheat’ your way through the fights by stealing enemy buffs, returning debuffs, or restoring health to your units using Devil Mode. You need to be careful when using it, though, because once you’ve used all of your Diabolic Essence, your run will be over.
Video GamesComicBook

Scarlet Nexus Demo to Release on Xbox Series X|S Before PS4 and PS5

Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming video game Scarlet Nexus will be getting a demo on consoles later this month. As the title is set to release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 25th, this will give folks just under a month to check out what the video game has to offer before deciding whether to pick up the new role-playing video game for themselves.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Village's Main Menu Has A Subtle Easter Egg

Resident Evil Village's main menu isn't anything spectacular on its face, but it has a small Easter egg that some players might miss. As you progress through the game, the time of day indicated by the background will change. Check out the below photos for comparison. While it's definitely subtle,...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

A Tour of the Xbox Dashboard and How to Navigate It

Consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox Series X offer a broad range of experiences these days. In addition to playing games, you can watch films and stream music on them, plus much more. More features, however, means a more complicated user interface. Getting the most out of your Xbox...
Video GamesPolygon

Overwatch 2 map includes Easter egg tributes to Jeff Kaplan

Former Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan may have left Blizzard Entertainment, but his legacy — specifically, a goof about his name — will live on in Overwatch 2. During a gameplay livestream of Overwatch 2 on Thursday, new game director Aaron Keller, lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, and associate art director Dion Rogers showed off multiple maps coming to the hero shooter, including New York, Toronto, Rome, and Monte Carlo.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Is Introducing A Way For Insiders To Reserve A Series X

Microsoft has today announced a brand-new scheme called the 'Console Purchase Pilot', which will allow select Xbox Insiders to reserve an Xbox Series X (or an Xbox Series S) for purchase through their Xbox One. This was revealed in a tweet earlier this afternoon by the Xbox Insider account, which...
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Roblox Could Be Making its Way to PlayStation Consoles

If you’re reading this and have children that are old enough to game, then they probably play a mixture of these three games – Minecraft, Fortnite, and Roblox. The first two games have enjoyed massive success on the PlayStation ecosystem. Hell, Minecraft is the best-selling physical PS Vita release in Japan! Roblox though, is currently only available on the PC, Mobile, and Xbox One. It has over 140 million users across those three platforms but it still room to expand massively and it very well could be, if the CEO and Co-founder of Roblox Corporation has his way.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox Series X/S adds OG Xbox dashboard theme

Microsoft has released a new dynamic theme for Xbox Series X/S which brings to life the retro, Matrix-inspired aesthetic of the OG Xbox. The animated background, named "The Original", is more akin to the loading animation you got when first turning on that chunky console rather than its actual dashboard, but the look will likely still feel familiar.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Did You Find The Easter Egg Hidden In Famicom Detective Club?

We hope you've been enjoying Famicom Detective Club as much as we did, and if you've finished both games — or if you're at least halfway through both of them — then there's a neat little Easter Egg that you might have already found yourself. In The Missing Heir, you're...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

The Riftbreaker Launches on Xbox Game Pass this Fall

This morning Xbox announced that The Riftbreak, developed by EXOR studios, will be launching on Xbox Game Pass this fall for both consoles and PC simultaenously. If you’re not familiar with The Riftbreaker, it combines base building with action and RPG elements. You play the role of Captain Ashley Nowak, a member of the elite Riftbreaker formation. Armed with a powerful mecha-suit, she travels to a distant planet called Galatea 37. Her task is to prepare this new world for human colonization.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Anniversary 2021 Skins Have Neat Easter Eggs

Some eagle-eyed Overwatch fans and players have been making connections between the recently released skins and popular culture. Blizzard announced that the Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event will run from Tuesday, May 18 through to Tuesday, June 8—three full weeks of celebratory content. Of course, what party would be complete without gifts and prizes? Players have the chance to earn five unique legendary skins for their favorite heroes for the duration of the event.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Resident Evil Village Fans Discover Dead by Daylight Easter Egg

Mild Spoilers for the first few hours of Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil, as a franchise, is no stranger to the odd Easter egg or reference, even to properties outside of the franchise itself. Movies, games, comics, there’s plenty of fun nods to the inspirations that helped craft these games hidden inside them. Resident Evil 7 contained references to films like Evil Dead 2, and even a shout-out to the writer’s previous work, F.E.A.R.: Perseus Mandate — and Resident Evil Village has followed suit. There are tons to go over in general of course but one, in particular, stood out to fans that may or may not be an Easter egg.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Rising Hell Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite filled with adrenaline-pumping action and tons of heavy gothic metal shreds. Climb out from the ever-changing hell while you fight hordes of blood-lusting demons. ABOUT THIS GAME: Fight your way through hordes of blood-lusting demons and escape hell as you unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell! Heavy-metal riffs and pixelated madness will accompany you as you fight your way out from the depths of fiery hell, facing the bugs-ridden Beelzebub’s Lair, and other pits of hell with different creatures, bosses, and living traps lurking around. Chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building will be your key to help you climb your way out of hell in this adrenaline-pumping vertical platformer. FEATURES: - Vertical Rogue-lite: Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline. - Epic Boss Battles: Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more. - Multiple Game Modes: Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own leaderboards. - Unlockable Characters: Play and unlock different characters that will give you a variety of different playstyles and strategies.