Not interested in streaming? Or maybe you just want to support your favorite anime series? Well, Crunchyroll and Sentai have that covered. Crunchyroll and Sentai formally announce a partnership to bring you various anime series to home media. The list of home media includes Blu-ray, DVD, and even electronic sell-through (EST). These home media will be available to US and Canada customers, in both English subtitles with Japanese audio, and English dub. While you can watch all of these series for free on Crunchyroll, if you like them enough to support them, try buying them for home media. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for any of this home media. We’ll just have to wait for official news later.