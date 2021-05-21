A scientific hall of mirrors: Hampshire College alum pens novel rich in ideas and atmosphere

Erik Hoel grew up surrounded by books — literally. His mother, Sue Little, ran an independent bookstore, The Jabberwocky in Newburyport, a shop that’s still going strong after nearly 50 years in business. It’s a place where Hoel says he spent countless hours, both as a little kid and later as a teen, when he worked there to help his mother — though he often got distracted from his responsibilities by some new title.