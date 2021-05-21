Milwaukee Bucks: 3 potential secret weapons the Miami Heat possess

Crowder totaled 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a loss to Golden State on Tuesday. Crowder returned to the starting lineup after two games as a reserve and finished third on the team in scoring. He continued to function almost exclusively beyond the arc, taking all 10 of his shots from three-point range. The veteran knocked down six of those 10 attempts in this contest, but his affinity for the three-ball overall -- on the season, Crowder is averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game and 8.2 field-goal attempts in total -- has kept his field-goal percentage to a lowly 40.7 percent.