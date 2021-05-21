Milwaukee Bucks: 3 potential secret weapons the Miami Heat possess
There will certainly be an abundance of talent on full display as the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Miami Heat in the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday headline the stars that will clash in what should be a thrilling postseason rematch. While the stars will likely dictate the eventual outcome of this series, both teams have their share of secret weapons that could undoubtedly provide a boost along the way.behindthebuckpass.com