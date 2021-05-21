newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Main Differences Between Kate And Meghan's Fashion Choices

By Preston Smith
Posted by 
The List
The List
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As people in the public eye, nonetheless in or associated with the royal family, Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's fashions are always sure to be discussed. There's Kate's wedding dress and her outfit for the late Prince Philip's funeral, and there's Meghan Markle's expensive outfits and her royal wardrobe. Still, the two women's styles aren't the same despite both marrying into the royal family. After all, there isn't just one way to dress or present yourself, even in the royal family.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashions#British Royal Family#Red Carpet Fashion#Wedding#Business Insider#Victorian#The Daily Mail#Dress#Solid Outfits#Bold Patterns#Floral Prints#Perfect Examples#Women#Lace#Jewelry#Neutral Colors#Charity Events#Statement Pieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Royals
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become YouTubers. Will it be enough to convince skeptics they’re chill and relatable?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—a.k.a. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton—just joined YouTube, launching their channel with a perky teaser-trailer. A few years ago, this would’ve been a non-event. The Cambridges are already on social media, after all. But in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview, this news carries a hint of damage control.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Charles Wants To Cut Off Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Good

British Royal family news reveals Prince Charles is fed up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s rather unroyal behavior and he is going to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be fully “ditched” from the royal family, which means Charles and Company will have no obligation to take care of them in any way, shape, or form. What’s more, this might also mean that Harry and Meghan will be stripped from their coveted titles, too. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Sarah Ferguson Thinks Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are like two peas in a royal pod. They are both commoners who married a UK prince who disgraced the family. As such they have taken plenty of heat but keep right on chugging along, shame is damned, regularly inserting themselves into the limelight—plucky ladies full of cheek if nothing else.