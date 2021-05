* Memo to providers last month from the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Developmental Disabilities Division…. We wanted to share some exciting news. With the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), states have been provided an additional 10% in federal Medicaid matching funds (FMAP) for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services. The DDD has developed a plan to incorporate the additional FMAP funds, estimated at $45 million, for an increase in the proposed FY22 budget. This funding, when added to the funding proposed in the Governor’s FY22 budget, will allow for a total investment of $122 million in the I/DD system in FY22.