What can the Panthers expect from Keith Taylor Jr. in 2021?
What can the Carolina Panthers expect from their rookie cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. during his first taste of NFL life in 2021?. Getting stronger at cornerback was a top priority for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Donte Jackson’s frustrating campaign due to injury in 2020 made things difficult for the group to generate any sort of consistency until it was too late, although what we saw from the LSU standout once his toe problem fully healed was highly encouraging.catcrave.com