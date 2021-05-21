New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game may be in the works, according to Bam Margera's brother

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, much like the skater himself, has been an iconic video game series since the release of the original in 1999. With its arcade styled gameplay, Tony Hawk Pro Skater gives players the opportunity to control the most popular skateboarders in the world and complete missions across various maps while collecting objects, points and just having a blast! Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 were originally developed by Neversoft Studios and released in 1999 and 2000 respectively. Since then, as the game’s popularity has soared, Activision and Vicarious Visions saw it fit to remaster the games for the modern generations and give fans a strong dose of nostalgia, mixed with tricks and some rough falls. The games were released on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th March 2021 and received plaudits from critics and fans alike, and it eventually became the fastest selling game in the franchise by selling over one million copies in its first two weeks.