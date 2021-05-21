New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game may be in the works, according to Bam Margera's brother
A brand new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game may be in the works, according to CKY band member Jess Margera. VCG reports that Margera, the drummer for CKY and brother to skateboarder Bam Margera, was on a podcast called Behind Closed Doors in April, and may have let slip that a new Tony Hawk game is in production. Margera was asked if the band's music was on any of the Tony Hawk games ('96 Quite Bitter Beings' is on the soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3), to which he replied, "Yeah, and I believe we're doing the new one coming out, too."www.gamesradar.com