FTX Plans to Raise Up to $1 Billion at $20 Billion Valuation

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTX, one of the popular cryptocurrency exchanges, is in the process of raising anywhere between $400 million and $1 billion in a fresh funding round, according to a report by The Block. Though the exchange did not confirm anything officially, the publication cited three anonymous sources, reporting that the crypto...

www.financemagnates.com
