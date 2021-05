From the couch to the dining room table, even the bed, for many people COVID-19 has changed where and how you work. “What we’ve got is a situation where people might be spending a lot more time at home than usual. They might be having to work from home or stay home to look after children, and so they may be trying to do their work on a computer that’s set up differently, so that’s going to change the stresses and strains on the spine, particularly being in an awkward posture,” said Kath Kinross, a physical therapist with Lee Health.