CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that...

