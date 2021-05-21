CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

Morgan Wallen’s clawing his way back from the racial slur controversy … and he’s got Kid Rock to thank for getting him back on a stage to perform live. Morgan was at Kid’s Big Ass Honky Tonk bar Wednesday night in Nashville and got on the mic in front of what looked like a packed house. This was his first time singing since he was seen in January casually dropping the n-word at the end of a drunken night with friends, and you can tell he had some nerves.