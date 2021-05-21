Loyd, Bird combine for 44 points, Storm rally by Lynx 90-78

newsbreak-logo
MINNEAPOLIS — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78.

Seattle had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half.

Minnesota led 75-67 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn’t score again until Bridget Carleton made two free throws at 1:20.

Seattle went on a 15-0 run during the span, taking its first lead, 78-75, since 3-2 on Loyd’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota.

