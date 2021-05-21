newsbreak-logo
Henry County, IL

Henry County Board opposes Senate bill on wind-farm zoning

By LISA HAMMER
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board on Thursday voted 19-0 to approve a resolution opposing an Illinois Senate bill that would enable the state to take control of zoning issues. Board member Bill Preston was absent. "Generally, they want to take more and more zoning decisions away from the county,"...

