Henry County Board opposes Senate bill on wind-farm zoning

The Republican Party of Henry County is still seeking nominees to replace retiring Henry County Treasurer Tim Wells. Wells, being a Republican, means that the Republican Party of Henry County has the power to nominate a candidate to fill out the Treasurer’s term which runs through November of 2022. The Henry County Board will have the final say regarding the nominee but first, the Henry County Republicans must select someone to the be the nominee. If you would like to be considered as a nominee to replace Tim Wells, whose retirement becomes official in July of 2021, you will need a Republican voting record, and you must be a resident of Henry County. Anyone interested in being considered should send an email to [email protected] for more details. Those interested will be asked to submit a resume, references and attend an in person interview with Henry County Republican precinct committee persons. The deadline for submitting the requested info is May 21, 2021.