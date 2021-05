The Park Ridge-Niles School Dist. 64 school board completed its transition on April 29 in two brief meetings. Departing after four-year terms were Rick Biagi and Fred Sanchez who are moving on to the Park Ridge City Council, and Larry Ryles, who chose to retire. They were thanked in a brief meeting followed by an organizational meeting for the new members. Tom Sotos, who has served as vice president and is the senior member of the new board, chose to not run for a new term as a board officer. Gareth Kennedy, newly elected, also declined to seek office.