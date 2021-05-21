Dear Class of 2021: Here's what I learned after a year of job-hunting in the pandemic

newsbreak-logo
By Julia Mercado
Westport News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, when I read articles about the Class of 2020 suffering from the pandemic, the story felt wrong. Many articles covered students who landed full-time offers before graduation and had them rescinded, but I didn't know many students in this situation. I was graduating with an English degree from Dickinson College, a small school in central Pennsylvania. When I imagined my post-grad life, it was in a big New York office at a publishing house editing manuscripts. Ideally, I could build a "big girl" life while still living at home with my mother in Queens. I just didn't know that my mother was going to be the only person I could be around when I left school.

