11 Books to Help Build Your Social Media Brand

Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand. As authors, we pour a lot of ourselves into the pieces we publish; particularly when you’re writing a book to teach through experiences and share your knowledge. A single, codified document that details your processes and experiences immediately allows your audience to understand the depth of your expertise and places you in the categories of expert and authority. Apart from selling the book itself, my book helped form the basis of other products in my business that generates income for my brand. It has also tremendously increased my reach, visibility and authority, giving me the chance to book paid speaking engagements. It has also put me in company with other authors and now I’m part of a community of people who look out for each other and endorse each other.