What Is a Mega Backdoor Roth?

Q. Myself and my two sisters are in line to inherit my mom’s IRA. We’ll split the inheritance three ways. She currently has $900,000 in a traditional IRA and I’m wondering if it is better for her to convert it to a Roth IRA so my sisters and myself will be able to live off the Roth IRA with tax-free withdrawals for living expenses. Is that a better deal for us three children? I’m thinking if it costs 20% in taxes to convert the IRA to a Roth, that would cost $180,000 and she would pass us a $720,000 Roth IRA, or $240,000 to each child. If it remains a traditional IRA, the three children would get $300,000 each and at age 72.5, we’d have to make RMDs and pay taxes on them. What do you think?