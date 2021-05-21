newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen is easily the team’s top goaltender of 2021

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks had a number of different goaltenders start between the pipes for them this year. However, one guy clearly stood out as the best. Kevin Lankinen began this season in what seemed like a sticky situation. The ‘Hawks had a tandem of Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia, who both looked primed to compete for the starting gig. This left Lankinen, who came into the year with exactly zero minutes of NHL ice time, seeming like the odd man out.

blackhawkup.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Person
Corey Crawford
Person
Malcolm Subban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goaltender#Ice Time#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Hawks#Man#Percentage#Bragging Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Jonathan Toews Questions Chase Chicago Blackhawks Into Offseason

The question hovered over the Chicago Blackhawks throughout a promising season, and it remains in place right now. The 33-year-old captain, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the NHL's most highly regarded leaders, missed the entire season after he announced in December that he was dealing with an unspecified medical issue that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Expected To Lose These Two Prospects This Offseason.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman have been busy this offseason so far as Bowman has gotten a couple of youngster locked up. Bowman and the Hawks are going to lose some roster players and prospects, so which ones will it be?. According to Scott Powers, the Blackhawks...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Fan Guide for NHL Playoffs 2021: Game Schedule, Bracket

Blackhawks fan guide for NHL playoffs 2021: Game schedule, bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight season, the Stanley Cup playoffs will look unlike any other. The postseason format has undergone a one-year overhaul. And the Stanley Cup Finals could feature an inter-conference matchup never before...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: NHL should take advantage of NFL schedule

No league is as good at marketing its players as the National Football League. They announced their schedule on Wednesday night and there were so many great things to be excited about. There are some great games on deck for our Chicago Bears as they try to transition to a new franchise quarterback. The Chicago Blackhawks, however, are on the downward right now. The National Hockey League, however, can do things to take advantage of the NFL schedule.
NHLsouthernillinoisnow.com

Blackhawks top Stars

CHICAGO (AP) — Just two games were on Sunday’s schedule, neither of which involved a playoff contender. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves as the Blackhawks doubled up the Stars, 4-2. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Sign Goaltender Arvid SöDerblom to Two-Year Contract

Blackhawks add goaltender to pipeline, sign Arvid Söderblom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks added another goaltender to their pipeline after signing Arvid Söderblom to a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2020-23 season, the team announced Thursday. His cap hit is $883,750. Söderblom, 21, went 13-8-0...
NHLSecond City Hockey

Morning Bag Skate: 5-13-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Blackhawks Bits: Bowman, Colliton speak on 2021 season (SCH) (Sun-Times) Musings on Madison, Episode 52 — Exit Interviews (SCH) Exit interviews: Kane’s scoring, Strome’s future, Dach’s wrist and more (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) Blackhawks Bits: Players reflect on...
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: end of season review for forward Pius Suter

Pius Suter #24, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks had one of the youngest rosters in the NHL this season, making use of many different rookies throughout the year. One of these young guns was forward Pius Suter. The 24-year-old from Zurich, Switzerland signed as an...
NHLchatsports.com

Chicago Blackhawks Top Six Rookies Of The Year

Pius Suter #24, Chicago Blackhawks, Kevin Lankinen #32 (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) As the abnormal 2020-21, NHL regular season comes to end, The Chicago Blackhawks` rookies showed out this season making a reasonable impact on this team. Although it is quite earlier to determine how successful these rookies will...
NHLYardbarker

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets: 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks

It didn’t take very long for the luster to come off the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup victory. Within days of celebrating their first championship in 49 years with an estimated two million fans in a parade and rally in downtown Chicago, many key players found themselves in new places. The salary cap purge came down swift and hard, with Dustin Byfuglien, Colin Fraser, Andrew Ladd, Antti Niemi, and Kris Versteeg all finding new homes before their names were even engraved onto the greatest trophy in sports.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Recapping exit interviews

The 2020-21 season has officially come to an end, which means it’s time to reflect on the highs and lows. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to clips from Stan Bowman, Jeremy Colliton, and Patrick Kane during their exit interviews to discuss what went right and what areas need to improve. Pat and Charlie discuss Bowman's reaction to missing the playoffs, Kane's thoughts on not having Jonathan Toews all season and how that impacted the team, and Colliton weighs in on how the Blackhawks can take the next step to compete with teams like Carolina and Tampa.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: Way too early lineup predictions for next season

Nicolas Beaudin #74, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks 2020-21 season is months away, but still what is the off-season all about if not predicting the future lineup?. At the start of each month, I think it will be fun to give my best prediction of...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The Blackhawks have some of the best undrafted players around

The Chicago Blackhawks continue to find talent anywhere in the league. Even when it comes to players that were never drafted. The NHL draft is important, but it is the rare finds that are helping the Blackhawks even more right now. This team has seven undrafted players on their roster right now, and some are playing pretty big roles.
NHLbleachernation.com

Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton Provide Some (Non-)Updates on Jonathan Toews

I feel hypocritical saying that we need to let Jonathan Toews figure out his own health status and let him have the privacy he needs to figure out where his future will take him (and if rejoining the Chicago Blackhawks is a part of it). But every time anyone from the organization’s front office has a microphone in front of them, they are going to be asked about Toews and we are going to get something.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: Staff Reaction To Our Preseason Predictions

Kevin Lankinen #32, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Before the season began, the Blackhawk Up staff got together for a fun article. We talked about some predictions for the team and where they will finish. Going into a season unlike any other anything could happen, and our predictions showed that.