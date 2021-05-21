Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen is easily the team’s top goaltender of 2021
The Chicago Blackhawks had a number of different goaltenders start between the pipes for them this year. However, one guy clearly stood out as the best. Kevin Lankinen began this season in what seemed like a sticky situation. The ‘Hawks had a tandem of Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia, who both looked primed to compete for the starting gig. This left Lankinen, who came into the year with exactly zero minutes of NHL ice time, seeming like the odd man out.blackhawkup.com