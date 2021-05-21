newsbreak-logo
Parks and Rec: Public Snow King rest room to close; Wilson boat ramp set for maintenance

By Billy Arnold
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople looking for public bathrooms at Snow King and a construction-free trip to the Wilson boat ramp will be out of luck in the next week. Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the public restrooms at the base of Snow King Mountain will be closed for seven to 10 days because of ongoing gondola construction. And, in the same release, it said the gravel road to the Wilson boat ramp will be graded and dust guarded Monday and Tuesday, depending on weather conditions.

