NEW BETHLEHEM – Beginning Tuesday, May 18, the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry will discontinue drive-through distribution and will distribute food inside. Those wishing to receive food may enter through the front door of the food pantry building located at 441 Broad Street, New Bethlehem. Only one person from each household may enter while wearing a mask. After registering, recipients will return to their vehicles and enter the food pantry lot from the alley beside the post office. The trunk of each vehicle should be empty so the volunteers can load the food boxes.